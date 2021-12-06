Heather Chase talks Below Deck future, teases shocking moments to come on Season 9

Heather has spilled Below Deck fans won’t see a couple of boatmances and crew interactions coming on Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Chase talked about her Below Deck future and teased shocking moments to come on Season 9 of the hit Bravo show.

Season 9 is well underway, bringing some crazy shenanigans drama. Below Deck fans have mixed feelings about Heather. Honestly, the jury is still out on the entire crew, except alums chef Rachel Hargrove and first officer Eddie Lucas.

One Below Deck charter guest Stacie Maier gave an unedited version of her charter, gushing over the crew. It was a dream come true experience for Stacie and her group, which she happily shared with fans.

Now Heather has given Below Deck viewers something to look forward to regarding Season 9 of the reality TV show.

Below Deck’s Heather Chase teases shocking Season 9 moments to come

While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Heather gave Below Deck fans a tease of what’s to come on Season 9. There have already been a few OMG moments on the show, but Heather dished that’s nothing compared to what Below Deck viewers will see.

“I feel like the audience will definitely be surprised to see who falls in love, out of love, and or who all decide to hook up. And I think will be most shocked by a crew interaction at the end of the season. I think everyone will have a jaw-dropping moment and a teachable lesson here to look forward to. So, stay tuned for a juicy season,” Heather expressed.

What is Heather’s Below Deck future?

The Season 9 chief stew is the second one to follow in Kate Chastain’s footsteps. Unlike her predecessor, Francesca Rubi, Heather has earned Kate’s respect and praise.

Captain Lee Rosbach is a fan of Heather’s. However, the captain also wanted Francesca to come back for a second season. That didn’t happen, and Captain Lee has explained why Francesca didn’t return to Below Deck.

Heather hasn’t weighed in on Francesca, but she has shared her hopes for a future on the hit Bravo yachting show.

“I absolutely loved my experience. I really, really did. And if they called, of course, I would. No one throws a party like Captain Lee, and it would be an honor to work under him again. It’d be an honor to throw some more bada** parties and strap another season under my belt. I look forward to everything that’s to come,” Heather gushed.

There’s still a lot of Below Deck Season 9 for fans to watch. According to chief stew Heather Chase, Below Deck viewers are in for some jaw-dropping moments.

Heather also hopes to return to the show. Something that Chastain thinks will happen.

What do you think of Heather as chief stew?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.