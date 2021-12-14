Heather Chase from Below Deck apologizes for saying N-word on show, fans want chief stew fired

Heather has Below Deck fans in an uproar after what she said to Rayna on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Chase from Below Deck has apologized for saying the N-word on the show, but fans want the chief stew fired anyway.

The most recent episode of Below Deck featured Heather and deckhand Rayna Lindsey bantering back and forth on a drunk night out. Rayna said the N-word, then Heather repeated it.

Later on the My Seanna, Heather repeated it, and Rayna calmly talked to her, trying to use it almost as a teaching moment. Heather didn’t think she said but apologized before heading off to her cabin. Heather tells chef Rachel Hargrove that Rayna made her feel bad in her bunk.

The next day Rayna expressed in a confessional what Heather said was not okay, making it known she was bothered by the incident.

Heather Chase from Below Deck apologizes for saying N-word on show

After the episode aired, Heather used Instagram to apologize for saying the N-word.

“I am sorry for the hurt my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight’s episode. While I apologized to Rayna throughout the season, I cannot express enough how remorseful I am,” Heather wrote.

The chief stew also took the time to share what she had learned from the incident.

“Part of my responsibility as Chief stewardess is to provide a welcoming, safe environment for the crew, and I fell short. Over the past nine months, since this episode was filmed, I have learned how my words and actions can affect others, and I vow to do better in the future,” she ended her message.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck fans want Heather Chase fired for using a racial slur

Heather’s social media apology did little to save her from Below Deck fans who want her fired. The comments section of Heather’s post was flooded with negative words, including some indication she needs to go from the show.

Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Twitter was also buzzing with dislike regarding what Heather said and how the network and producers handled it. Fired Below Deck Mediterranean alums Hannah Ferrier and Peter Hunziker were both brought up by fans wondering how Heather is still on the show.

Pic credit: @KelleyUlvinen/Twitter and @excess223/Twitter and @hitfromMags/Twitter

Rayna did an Instagram Q&A following the show, and one user also brought up Pete being fired for posting a racist meme.

Pic credit: @raynalindsey/Instagram

Not everyone was pouncing on Heather and urging her to be fired from the Bravo show. Heather’s Instagram apology has several users who supported her taking responsibility for her mistakes.

Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Season 9 of Below Deck has taken quite a turn because of Heather Chase saying the N-word. There’s still plenty of episodes left to air, and viewers expect more on this topic as the season plays out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.