Eddie Lucas introduces Below Deck fans to his new family member

Eddie Lucas introduces Below Deck fans to his newest family member, and the little guy is adorable.

It’s been a few weeks since Below Deck Season 9 ended. However, Eddie continues to keep fans updated on his life. The first officer has gone through a couple of major life changes recently.

The Bravo personality kicked off 2022 with news he was officially a homeowner. Eddie shared his exciting news, which included the first photo of him with his girlfriend.

Eddie and his lady love have embarked on a new life journey together. They are not engaged yet, but the couple has expanded their family.

Eddie Lucas introduces Below Deck fans to new family member

Earlier today, Eddie revealed he’s a proud doggie daddy. Eddie debuted his new pal Bert, a Red Fox English Labrador puppy.

“I would like to introduce you all to the newest member of my family! Bert! AKA “Big Bert” “baby Bert” “berto,” Eddie shared via an Instagram post that included pictures of him with his new four-legged friend.

The Below Deck alum also revealed his new dog already has his own Instagram account.

“Follow along with him on his very own page @b.bert.lucas #redfoxenglishlabpuppy,” the first-officer wrote.

Bert’s Instagram page only has one post introducing him to social media.

“Hi friends! My mom & dad picked me up all the way from Michigan to my new home in Hampden! I love to sleep, eat, play with my toys (especially Grogu) and chew on dads rug! I am very stubborn, I hate leashes and I don’t do rain. I can’t wait to share with you my journey from a lil pup to big boy Bert! #puppy #redfoxlabrador #redwoodlab #puppylove,” the post read.

Eddie isn’t the first member of the Below Deck family to become a new dog parent.

Bobby Giancola revealed that he, too, was a doggie daddy at the beginning of the year. The Below Deck Mediterranean proudly shows off his new love, a French Bulldog named Ruby, on social media. Bobby’s furry friend has already made her reality television debut on Galley Talk.

Below Deck stars react to Eddie’s exciting news

Eddie’s post was flooded with familiar faces from the Below Deck family expressing their excitement for Eddie and gushing over baby Bert.

Below Deck Medi alums Bobby, Alex Radcliffe, Kasey Cohen, and Below Deck alums Izzy Wouters, Ashling Lorger, and Fraser Olender all replied to Eddie’s post.

There’s nothing like a cute adorable puppy to get people excited. Eddie Lucas’ new buddy Bert did just that when the Below Deck alum introduced the little guy to fans.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.