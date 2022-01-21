Below Deck: Eddie Lucas shares milestone moment amid Season 9 drama

Eddie has certainly grown up over his five seasons on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Eddie Lucas shared a milestone moment with Below Deck fans amid the Season 9 on-screen drama.

The first-officer has certainly had his hands full this season with his new job and deck team. Eddie has struggled to find a balance between learning his first-officer duties and being on deck with Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsey, and Wesley O’Dell.

Adding fuel to the fire is the issue of chief stew Heather Chase saying a racial slur in front of Rayna. The deckhand wasn’t happy with how Eddie reacted when she first told him about the incident and she let him know it.

There’s plenty more for Eddie to deal with, too, before Season 9 winds down in a few weeks. Off-screen, though, Eddie is thriving and just shared some exciting news with Below Deck fans.

Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas shares milestone stone moment

The new year is proving to be a good one for Eddie, who has been dealing with a milestone moment.

Below Deck fans have noticed Eddie has been silent on social media for a few weeks. Eddie took to Instagram this week to explain why he’s been MIA.

“I’m sorry I have been quiet but I have been busy hitting a major milestone in my life… I bought a house! I am so thankful for friends and family who has supported me during this time, especially this wonderful woman who has put up with me and supported me during this stressful time. Thank you babe #baltimore #homeowner” Eddie captioned a picture of him In front of his new house with his girlfriend.

The social media post not only lets fans know Eddie bought a home but that he and his girlfriend are still together. They were an item when Eddie filmed the season, and Eddie dished all about his lady love before Season 9 kicked off.

Below Deck family reacts to Eddie buying a home

The Below Deck family is a close-knit group, that’s for sure. Eddie’s Instagram post was soon flooded with comments from his fellow colleagues and friends from the hit yachting show.

Eddie’s former Below Deck Season 8 coworkers Ashling Lorger and Shane Coopersmith showed him some love. Below Deck Season 6 alum Josiah Carter also expressed his happiness over Eddie becoming a homeowner.

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Kasey Cohen, Colin Macy-O’Toole, and Anastasia Surmava congratulated Eddie on his milestone moment too.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.