Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on crew members using guest cabins

Candy Sandy is the latest to Bravo star to speak out on all the Below Deck guest cabin drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has weighed in on crew members using guest cabins. She also revealed if it happens a lot on luxury yachts.

The topic of crew members hooking up or sleeping in guest cabins has become one hot topic on the hit Bravo yachting series.

Below Deck Season 8 featured James Hough and Elizabeth Frankini using guest cabins twice without permission. The second time was the nail in the coffin for Elizabeth. Chief stew Francesca Rubi fired Elizabeth after the incident, which was the latest in a long line of issues Francesca had with Liz.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 also brought up the topic of guest cabins being used by crew members. First mate Gary King and deckhand Sydney Zaruba got frisky in one of the guest cabins after a night of drinking.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher doesn’t have a problem with the crew using guest cabins as long as the interior has not already cleaned them. She did lose it on the deck team for using clean bathrooms, though.

Captain Glenn Shephard agreed with Daisy and reminded the crew to respect the interior team’s job.

What did Captain Sandy say about crew members and guest cabins?

One fan asked Captain Sandy what the deal was with crew members using guest cabins in between charters. The Twitter user also asked if the captain has dealt with disrespectful crew members utilizing the guest quarters without permission.

“It’s not normal on yachts. Yes, crew can sometimes drink too much and forget they are at work. Filming a tv show also has to be considered. But generally, not a trend in the industry. #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck,” Captain Sandy tweeted.

Pic credit: @CaptSandyYawn/Twitter

Below Deck Med Season 5 did feature a dalliance between Robert Westergaard and Jessica More. Viewers were privy to some serious moaning from Jessica in the guest cabin. Jess and Rob were permitted by chief stew Bugsy Drake.

Captain Lee and Kate speak out on crew members sleeping in guest cabins

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain shared their thoughts on the recent drama surrounding crew members hooking up in guest quarters. They had very different opinions on the hot topic.

The captain expressed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that it was a huge deal and special permission was only granted on occasion. On the other hand, Kate joked she had slept in a guest cabin numerous times and called out Francesca for firing Elizabeth over such a thing.

Captain Sandy Yawn has insinuated the crew sleeping in guest cabins mostly happens on the Bravo yachting shows.

Perhaps she will get to speak more on the topic when Below Deck Med Season 6 hits the airwaves. It appears to be a recurring theme on each Below Deck installment.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8 on Bravo.