Below Deck Med: Bugsy is back and fans have thoughts on Lara Flumiani’s replacement

Bugsy is back on Below Deck Med and fans have strong thoughts on Lara Flumiani’s replacement.

Twitter exploded with fan opinions the moment Captain Sandy Yawn shared the news that Christine “Bugsy” Drake is the new second stew.

Hannah Ferrier was not thrilled with the latest addition to her team. Malia White, on the other hand, was ecstatic. The bosun revealed she and Bugsy had become close friends since they appeared on Season 2 of the hit Bravo show.

Now, Bugsy, Hannah, and Malia are all working together again, making for one entertaining season.

Fans have mixed reaction to Bugsy’s return

Social media had a mixed reaction to the news that Bugsy was back. Most fans seem to be either Team Hannah or Team Bugsy, but right now, Hannah is getting a lot more support.

The one thing everyone could agree on is that the drama will at least make for good television. Bringing Bugsy back was clearly a ploy by production to ensure that ratings soar thanks to the feud between Bugsy and Hannah.

Whatever team viewers are on, the fighting, arguing, and fake niceness will be fun to watch. Based on the preview trailer for next week, Hannah and Bugsy are not getting off to a good start.

Captain Sandy gunning for Hannah

There is a fan theory floating around Twitter that Captain Sandy Yawn fought to have Bugsy back on the team so she could fire Hannah.

Bugsy, like Lara, is a chief stew, but has accepted a second stew position. Twitter thinks it may be because Hannah will be given the boot and then Captain Sandy will promote Bugsy to chief stew.

There is a lot of anger toward Captain Sandy, who some viewers feel is out to get Hannah. Since there are reports that Bravo fired Hannah, fans think bringing Bugsy back is Captain Sandy’s way of finally getting rid of the chief stew.

Captain Sandy after hiring Bugsy so she can fire Hannah and promote Bugs to chief stew immediately #BelowDeckMediterranean #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/8e1RLypZPd — Britt Leitner (@itsbritlit) June 23, 2020

Hannah, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared earlier this month that she is leaving the Bravo show after five seasons.

There is no love lost between the captain and Hannah. It’s possible that Captain Sandy will finally fire Hannah after threatening to do so for years.

Four episodes into the season, and the drama is already exploding. Lara quit, deckhand Peter Huzinker was fired, and now Bugsy has been unleashed on The Wellington crew.

What do you think of Bugsy returning to the Bravo show?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.