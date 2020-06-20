Captain Sandy Yawn reacts to Peter’s ‘sweetie’ comments and Lara quitting on Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy Yawn has reacted to Peter Hunziker referring to Malia White as sweetie and Lara Flumiani suddenly quitting Below Deck Mediterranean.

The captain does not hold back. She is not afraid to speak her mind and these recent events have led Captain Sandy to be brutally honest again.

Lara’s behavior and quitting blew Captain Sandy’s mind

Captain Sandy chatted with The Daily Dish regarding the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show. She admitted that her mind was blown when Lara up and quit during filming.

However, the shock is nothing compared to what Captain Sandy felt watching the show. She was left “flabbergasted” by all the drama with Lara. Captain Sandy had no idea about the magnitude of Lara’s behavior toward Hannah.

“Never in my career have I seen anyone behave that way,” Captain Sandy shared.

The captain wishes Hannah would have told her about the fight with Lara in the crew mess that got physical. Captain Sandy admitted that if she had known Lara put her hands on Hannah, the second stew would have been fired immediately.

Hannah did open up to Captain Sandy regarding Lara, but the chief stew left out some crucial parts.

Even during the meeting with the three of them, Captain Sandy honestly thought it was a reset.

Peter’s ‘sweetie’ comment was unacceptable

The most recent episode ended with bosun Malia informing Captain Sandy that Peter kept calling her sweetie. A pissed off Captain Sandy called Peter, Robert Westergaard, and Alex Radcliffe to the bridge for a meeting.

Captain Sandy told the guys that the word is not acceptable to use. Malia is their boss, not their friend, and she deserves their respect, the captain said. She also stated that the three deckhands need to keep things professional or leave.

“I mean, who does that? I was shocked when I watched it,” the captain shared with The Daily Dish.

.@captsandyyawn’s in charge on #BelowDeckMed and don’t you just love to see it 💪 pic.twitter.com/3K5RoYWmOI — hayu UK & Ireland (@hayu_uk) June 16, 2020

After all, a guy would never call their male boss, sweetie. It is disrespectful.

Based on the trailer for Season 5, Peter and his issues with having a female boss was going to be a central storyline. However, Bravo fired Peter this week for a racist post. The network is editing the show to minimize his appearance in the new season, which means the story is probably going to be axed.

Only three episodes of Season 5 have aired, but the drama on- and off-screen is at an all-time high. Fans know the captain promised that the new season was going to one for the books. She was not lying. Wowzah!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.