Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier hangs out with Vanderpump Rules stars

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has been spending time in Los Angeles, where she caught up with a couple of her friends from Vanderpump Rules.

Life has drastically changed for Hannah since her days on Below Deck Med. Ever since Captain Sandy Yawn fired her in the middle of Season 5, Hannah has been living her life to the fullest.

In March, Hannah married her longtime boyfriend and baby daddy, Josh Roberts. They share a daughter Ava, who turns 2 years old in October.

Although her family is Hannah’s number one priority, she does need some me time, which she got this week.

Below Deck Med alum hangs out with VanderPump Rules stars

For the first time in years, Hannah’s back in Los Angeles, and she’s using her time wisely. Hannah reconnected with some reality TV friends, including Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright and current cast member Scheana Shay.

Hannah used Instagram Stories to share a few pictures of herself having a great time with her pals. The first one featured Brittany and Hannah hugging close for a selfie at Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar.

In the next photo, Hannah revealed the reason that brought her and Brittany out that night. Scheana was celebrating her birthday with friends and family.

Hannah posted a photo of herself and the birthday girl, writing “Happy Birthday” at the top of the picture.

All three ladies were part of the Bravo family at the same time, so it makes sense their paths would have crossed at some point. Plus, Brittany, Scheana, and Hannah are all new moms with children under 2 years old.

The Below Deck Mediterranean beauty also has a podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed!, where she interviews reality TV stars. Scheana and her fiance Brock Davies appeared on Hannah’s podcast earlier this year.

Why is Hannah in Los Angeles?

After being on lockdown for the past couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hannah has been taking advantage of being able to travel again. For their honeymoon, Josh and Hannah chose to stay at a gorgeous resort in Thailand.

Now Hannah has made her way to the United States, but the reason for her trip remains unclear as of this writing. Hannah has shared one Instagram post from her trip, which didn’t reveal any information other than she’s in LaLa Land.

The former chief stew just became a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, so perhaps her trip has to do with that new venture.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.