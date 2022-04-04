Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier shares video of honeymoon with Josh Roberts in Thailand

Hannah’s loving life as a married lady. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram/Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has shared a video and photos from her relaxing honeymoon with her husband Josh Roberts in Thailand.

Hannah married Josh over a week ago in a beautiful beachside wedding in Australia. Several members of the Below Deck family gushed over the happy couple on their big day.

After all the festivities, Josh and Hannah headed off for some much needed relaxation in an idyllic and private location.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier shares honeymoon video

Hannah has been showing Below Deck Med fans just how much fun she’s having with her new husband via Instagram. The former chief stew has been sharing photos all week long and recently compiled some of her favorites in a short video.

“Honeymoon 💗 @salachoengmonbeach,” Hannah wrote as the caption of the video tagging SALA Samui Choengmon Beach in Thailand, where they are staying for their honeymoon.

Another Instagram post from Hannah featured her sitting in the pool with a floating tray of yummy food in front of her. The message included a video of her food floating, displaying a gorgeous breakfast.

“Mornings like these 😍😍😍 @salachoengmonbeach” she wrote.

Hannah reveals why she and Josh chose Thailand for their honeymoon

One Instagram post showed Hannah looking gorgeous in a red swimsuit, with a cocktail in one hand and the other covering her mouth as she laughed. Hannah’s stunning wedding ring was on full display too.

The eye-catching photo was used to spill the tea on where she and Josh were staying. Hannah also explained why they chose to go to Thailand.

“So a few of you eager eyed insta friends have recognised where I am staying with Josh on our honeymoon!! It’s SALA in Koh Samui and it’s somewhere I used to come every year after filming to relax and unwind with my best girlfriend,” Hannah shared. “We contemplated going somewhere new but honestly – in 15 years of travel I have never found somewhere as peaceful, relaxing and special as @salachoengmonbeach – its very good to be back!”

Along with the food and pool time, Hannah has been loving what she calls honeymoon baths. Hannah posted a picture of her in a different red swimsuit, sitting in a bathtub filled with rose pedals.

The blonde beauty has a huge smile on her face as she holds a white rose next to her cheek. She captioned the simple yet stunning picture, ” Those honeymoon baths 😍😍.”

Hannah Ferrier and her husband Josh Roberts, are enjoying their picturesque honeymoon in Thailand. The former Below Deck Mediterranean star has been sharing bits and pieces of the vacation.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.