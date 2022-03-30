Hannah Ferrier shares wedding photos, Below Deck stars react to her getting married

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier is a married lady. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has shared some wedding photos, and the Below Deck family has reacted to her getting married.

Hannah wed her long-time love and baby daddy, Josh Roberts, over the weekend. Their daughter Ava served as the flower girl at their beachside wedding.

The happy couple has been engaged for over a year. Hannah and Josh endured some obstacles while wedding planning, which resulted in them planning their nuptials in only four weeks.

Hannah has given Below Deck fans an inside look at her family’s special day as they enjoy their honeymoon.

Hannah Ferrier shares photos from her wedding to Josh Roberts

Although E! News had exclusive access to her wedding, Hannah did share some moments from her wedding day on social media.

In an Instagram post, Hannah showed off her big day, including the photos from E! News. The former chief stew kept the caption simple.

“What a day. What a man,” she wrote while crediting everyone who played a part in her big day, including her photographer, wedding designer, jeweler, and more.

Hannah also took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of more moments from when she married Josh. One picture was of the newlyweds kissing. Another one featured Hannah acknowledging the officiant who married her and Josh.

“The kindest and sweetest marriage celebrant we could have hoped for. She listened and let us be ourselves,” the Below Deck Med alum gushed.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck family reacts to Hannah getting married

Hannah’s Instagram post was flooded with happy messages of love, congratulations, and well wishes for the happy couple. There were several familiar faces in the comments section, thanks to Hannah’s nearly five years on Below Deck Mediterranean.

In Season 4 of the hit yachting show, Hannah became good friends with stews Anastasia Surmava and Aesha Scott. Anastasia, who recently got engaged, and Aesha exploded with happiness for their friend.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Courtney Veale and Katie Flood, who replaced Hannah as chief stew on Season 6 of Below Deck Med, also appeared in the comments section.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Other Below Deck face that sent expressed their excitement for Hannah included Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares and Alli Dore. Below Deck Mediterranean alums Colin Macy-O’Toole and Jessica More, along with Below Deck’s Fraser Olende and newly engaged Josiah Carter, all had replies too.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean has shared some special moments from her wedding day. Fans can expect the blushing bride to dish more on her podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed! once she returns from her honeymoon.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.