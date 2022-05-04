Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay posts photo with ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta, fans call out the photo op

Vanderpump Rules fans called out Scheana Shay after she posted a picture with her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules fans aren’t taking it easy on Scheana Shay after the star posted a picture of herself posing alongside her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta. While attending the Stagecoach music festival, Scheana shared snaps of her experience on social media.

And while her fans and followers loved watching Scheana enjoy herself, one particular post had fans criticizing the mom of one and questioning why she would feel it was appropriate to hang out with her ex-boyfriend while engaged to current fiance Brock Davies.

Scheana Shay posts picture with her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta while at Stagecoach

Scheana has never been one to pass up a good time. So, naturally, she and Brock weren’t about to miss out on the Stagecoach music festival. Not only does the festival include the usual attractions of live music and warm weather, but it also gives attendees the perfect excuse to get dressed up and show up on theme.

This year, Scheana attended the festival with more than just her fiance. Brock’s sister, Nicole, was also part of the crowd.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Scheana shared a snap that pictured her posing next to her future sister-in-law, fashion stylist, Johauna Deo, and her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta. The now-expired stories were captured by a Reddit user who shared the post online.

As was expected, longtime Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked to see Scheana posing in a picture next to her former beau. Although she had previously admitted the two were friendly now, that doesn’t erase their embarrassing history — and fans certainly haven’t forgotten.

Vanderpump Rules fans bash Scheana’s post with ex-boyfriend

Users hit the post’s comments to weigh in on Scheana’s post, many of them recalling Rob’s poor treatment of Scheana during their time together. Arguably the most notable incident occurred during Season 6 when Rob completely ignored Scheana when she came to visit him while on a construction site.

“I can’t imagine being friends with an ex that humiliated me the way Rob did, but I’m not surprised Scheana doesn’t see it that way,” one user commented. “Ariana said it best in that Scheana’s only requirement for being friends with someone is that they haven’t screwed her over personally in the last 6 months.”

Another user responded to the comment and joked, “Who knows, maybe Scheana got a new TV-set and needs it installed on the wall in under 7 minutes.”

“Why is so so embarrassing! She’s comparing her ex who humiliated her in front of millions of people to the father of her child??? What was the reason? WHAT WAS THE REASON?” another viewer questioned.

And yet another weighed in and wrote, “Classic Scheana. I wouldn’t expect anything less from the self proclaimed ‘guys girl’ to pretend to be so cool with her exes but have the worst relationships with all her girl friends. Rob humiliated her in front of the only audience that [knows] who Scheana is, but will she ever reconcile with any of the girls?”

Although fans have serious opinions about whether or not Scheana’s post was appropriate, it seems there is no trouble in paradise for her and Brock as the two are still moving forward with their wedding plans.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.