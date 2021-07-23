Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are engaged

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is engaged to boyfriend, Brock Davies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

Season 9 of the popular Bravo show just finished filming and after a long hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans are ready to see the group make a comeback.

Engagement rumors began swirling about the couple after a massive ring was seen on Scheana’s finger while the couple was out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week. And after welcoming their first child, daughter Summer, it looks like 2021 is shaping to be a big year for Scheana and Brock.

And according to multiple E! News sources, Scheana and Brock are now on their way to the altar.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are engaged

Speaking to the news outlet, a source revealed that Scheana and Brock were seen enjoying an upscale dinner out with co-stars James Kennedy, his fiancee Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix.

The insider, who was at the restaurant at the time, dished that the group was “celebrating love” at Craig’s restaurant.

“Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana’s arms and looking super happy and excited for her… Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love. They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night.”

Scheana and Brock are loving on Summer after painful miscarriage

In June of 2020, Scheana and Brock shocked their fans and followers when they shared the sad news that Scheana had suffered a miscarriage.

And after such a monumental loss, Scheana was hesitant to share that she was pregnant again just five short months later.

Before Summer’s birth, Scheana revealed in an episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast that she struggled to enjoy her pregnancy.

Scheana shared that she desperately wanted to be excited but it was tough.

“After having a pregnancy loss, it’s terrifying,” she said. “I’m just trying to stay optimistic and not be, like, so excited about everything, but then I wanna be excited because I don’t wanna manifest that something is wrong.”

Thankfully, the couple welcomed their “rainbow baby” Summer just a few short months later. And from the moment she was born, baby Summer has been showered with love from her parents.

In another podcast episode, Scheana revealed why the couple chose the name Summer for their daughter — and it goes all the way back to high school.

“Back in high school, I was a huge fan of The O.C. Specifically Rachel Bilson[‘s character named Summer],” she said.

She carried on to explain that it wasn’t just one of her favorite shows that influenced her baby name. Brock also has a daughter from a previous relationship who is named Winter, so Scheana says it was a “perfect fit.”

Here’s hoping that the wedding planning and big day will be featured in upcoming seasons of the show. In the meantime, fans will have plenty of other occasions to look forward to in Season 9.

James and Raquel are engaged and their storyline should be included in the upcoming season. And various cast birthdays, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s, should be featured as well.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.