Pump Rules: Scheana Shay welcomes daughter Summer Moon, says her heart is ‘SO FULL’

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and boyfriend, Brock Davies, have welcomed their first child, daughter Summer Moon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/@Scheana/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has joined the mommy club. The 35-year-old star and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, on the morning of April 26.

The newborn is the final baby to be born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom and it seems that Scheana and Brock couldn’t be happier.

Scheana has documented her pregnancy from the beginning and has continued to share intimate details with her fans and followers throughout her journey.

After suffering a miscarriage during her first pregnancy, Scheana was hesitant to feel the joy of pending motherhood, but now that her little girl has finally arrived, the new mom can take a sigh of relief.

Scheana shares first picture of daughter Summer Moon, says ‘my heart is SO FULL’

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared the first snap of her and Brock holding their baby girl in the hospital bed while explaining the intensity of her birthing experience.

“My heart is SO FULL [white heart emoji],” she wrote in the picture’s caption. “Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum.”

Scheana’s caption continued, “Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!” Scheana concluded.

Summer Moon is the last of the Vanderpump Rules baby boom

Summer Moon’s arrival brings the first round of the Vanderpump Rules baby boom to an end.

Prior to baby Summer Moon’s arrival, Scheana’s co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright all welcomed their first children since ringing in 2021.

Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their daughter, Hartford, in January.

Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett, then welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March.

And finally, Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their son, Cruz, in early April.

Although neither Stassi nor Brittany will return for Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming season, fans may still see playdates in the future.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.