Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay declared that she unfollowed her former co-star, Stassi Schroeder, on Instagram after realizing their friendship was only surface level, as reported by Reality Blurb.

She appeared on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast Tuesday and spilled the tea on which friends have stayed true to her during quarantine and her traumatic miscarriage. She revealed that she and Stassi are no longer friends and that she unfollowed Stassi after a fight went down between the two.

“I unfollowed her first. She returned the favor… For the exact thing that I praised her about — for being there for me — is the exact reason we aren’t friends anymore,” Scheana said.

How Stassi and Scheana fell out

The fight occurred just before Jax and Brittany’s gender reveal party. Stassi texted Scheana and told her that she no longer wanted to be close after finding out that Scheana had been reading her private messages.

When Scheana opened up about her miscarriage during an episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, she revealed that she texted Stassi while she was pregnant to congratulate Stassi on her pregnancy, without revealing she too was pregnant.

After Stassi found out about the pregnancy, Scheana claimed that Stassi sent her a heartfelt text.

“She sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she’s pregnant right now. I’m sure being pregnant, you can’t imagine losing it,” Scheana revealed at the time on Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

While she didn’t read those texts on her podcast, Stassi claimed that she shared the actual text messages with “strangers.”

“She basically just said that she had no interest in continuing anything more than surface level with me because she was informed I was reading her private messages to strangers,” Scheana explained on #NoFilter with Zack Peter.

Scheana was reportedly very betrayed by Stassi’s accusation. Ultimately, it led to her decision to cut Stassi out of her life and on social media.

“And I’m like, ‘You’re not even going to give me the benefit of the doubt? You’re going to hear something from a stranger, a fan, a Facebook group — whatever — and you’re just like, done?’ So, I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for years. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best,'” Scheana recalled.

The people Scheana currently considers friends

Scheana’s miscarriage has enlightened her on who her true friends are.

She also explained on the podcast that she unfollowed former friend Lala Kent and accused her of lying. Scheana earlier claimed that she had asked Lala to come over her after she found out about the miscarriage.

Lala reportedly told her she couldn’t make it at the time, but took to social media at a later date and claimed that Scheana never asked her to come over – which Scheana claims is a complete lie.

However, she still considers some of her current and former Pump Rules co-stars good friends. She listed Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, and Max Boyens as her true blue friends.

Vanderpump Rules has not yet officially been renewed for a ninth season.