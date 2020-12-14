Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix talk Vanderpump Rules’ baby boom, who’s pregnancy surprised them the most?

A number of Vanderpump Rules cast members will be expanding their families come 2021.

Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Britanny Cartwright, and Stassi Schroeder are all expecting their first children in the first half of the new year.

And this expansion has fans wondering what this means for the Vanderpump Rules franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Andy Cohen has hinted that the cast will return, it’s already been confirmed that the show will be two regular cast members short. Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor will not be returning to the show.

That’s in addition to Stassi Schroeder’s firing earlier this year after Faith Stowers spoke out about what she and Kristen Doute did to her.

With all these changes, it’s understandable that fans have so many questions. Well, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have their own thoughts and shared them with Hollywood Life.

Tom and Ariana have found new ways to keep in touch with friends through quarantine

While making a cocktail from their new book, senior Hollywood Life reporter Lanae Brody asked Tom and Ariana about how they’re handling quarantine. Tom explains that this will be the first time in years that he isn’t able to fly home to his family for the holidays.

Read More Jax Taylor denies Lala Kent claims, says conceiving with Brittany Cartwright was easy

Ariana then explains how they keep in contact with their friends since the COVID-19 restrictions went into effect.

“I’ve gotten into FaceTime. I’m one of those people that if I look at my phone and I’m getting, like, a [sic] unplanned FaceTime call I would normally…no,” she laughs.

“I’ve just been so…missing all of my friends. Me and Scheana, we FaceTime now.”

Tom and Ariana reveal which Vanderpump pregnancy surprised them the most

Lanae then says, “Speaking of Scheana, I mean the baby boom? Like hello! Who surprised you the most?”

“Scheana maybe,” Tom responded quietly.

Ariana responded, “Honestly, I don’t think that…I feel like Scheana possibly was the one that was surprising. Only just because she’s always wanted to be a mom, but she’s been very open about fertility issues and was told that she could not get pregnant naturally.”

The couple then explained that Scheana had a plan in place and had frozen her eggs in preparation for her ongoing fertility issues.

So her pregnancy shortly after her miscarriage came as a surprise.

“We just thought it was a ways off,” Tom admitted.

But the couple is elated for her and her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

“And then after she had the really sad and awful miscarriage. And so, to see her happy and healthy and pregnant again is awesome and so, we’re excited. We’re excited to be aunty and uncle,” Ariana shared.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.