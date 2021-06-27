Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay reflects on miscarriage while celebrating ‘rainbow baby’ Summer

Scheana Shay opened up to her Instagram followers about the impact of baby Summer hitting her two-month milestone and the connection to her miscarriage from last year. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s journey to motherhood was anything but a smooth ride.

After announcing her miscarriage in June 2020, Scheana shocked her fans and followers when she announced that she was expecting again just five short months after her miscarriage.

Thankfully, Scheana was able to carry her “rainbow baby” to term and welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon, with boyfriend Brock Davies in April of this year.

Scheana recently took to her Instagram as she reflected on an incredibly significant day for her daughter and the baby she miscarried.

Scheana shares the significance of Summer’s two-month milestone

Over on her Instagram, Scheana opened up to her followers about why Summer hitting her two-month milestone was significant to her and her family.

It turns out that on the day Summer turned two months old, it was also the day she and Brock said goodbye to their first pregnancy.

In her first Instagram Story, Scheana shared a screenshot of her podcast Scheananigas with Scheana Shay. The particular episode she snapped was entitled “It’s Not Always Sunshine and Rainbows” and documented the moment Scheana shared that she had miscarried.

She captioned the post, “It’s crazy how one year ago, this episode came out and I had my d&c procedure. I was absolutely devastated!”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

“Today, I sit here holding my rainbow baby and couldn’t imagine a world and life without her in it,” she continued. “Sometimes it’s hard to see the rainbow after the storm, but it’s always there! [rainbow emoji]”

Scheana reveals she believed she was having a baby boy, celebrates Summer

In the next slide, Scheana shared an adorable picture of Summer while she was getting a bath. The infant’s hair was covered in suds, and she was draped in a cute washcloth.

Scheana added a sweet note to the story, giving a brief explanation of her first pregnancy and what she believed to be having at that time.

“One year ago today, we sadly said goodbye to your brother (I truly believe I was pregnant with a boy), and today you are two months old,” she wrote.

Scheana concluded that she believed her first baby made it possible for baby Summer to enjoy her life.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

“I know he was just paving the way for you to have an amazing life. I love you my babies [white heart emoji],” she said.

Scheana’s miscarriage was also tainted by drama with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent.

Scheana accused Lala of not being there for her during her miscarriage, despite her claims of reaching out.

During an episode of her podcast, Scheana claimed that Lala opted to go out for dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly instead of stepping up as a friend and being there during her time of need.

“Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out,” Scheana shared.

Both women are now mothers and are currently filming Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.