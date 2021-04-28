Pump Rules: Lala Kent reveals what really ended her friendship with Scheana Shay

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals why she decided to end her friendship with co-star Scheana Shay. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has finally revealed what led to the demise of her friendship with co-star Scheana Shay.

Lala got real about the end of her friendship with Scheana during an episode of Lisa Vanderpump’s show, Overserved, on E!

According to Lala, her fallout with Scheana was the result of something rather simple, but came at a time that was supposed to be joyous — her gender reveal party.

It was the final straw for Lala, and during her interview, she delved into the final text message she sent to Scheana and its significance to the end of their friendship.

Lala opted not to invite Scheana to gender reveal party

The end of Lala’s friendship with Scheana was solidified when Lala decided against inviting Scheana to her gender reveal party.

“What triggered it was I didn’t invite her to my gender reveal,” Lala revealed during the interview. “And when she started turning my gender reveal into a platform for her low-level podcast. Just, like, don’t make my gender reveal about you.”

Back in September, Lala and her fiance Randall Emmett hosted their gender reveal party where they learned they were expecting a baby girl. However, there was one notable name left off the guest list, and Scheana made sure fans knew about it, bringing it up during an episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast.

According to Lala, that was enough for her to send one final text to Scheana and to give her final thoughts before ceasing contact.

“I sent her a very long, like, ‘this is how I feel about you’ text,” she admitted.

Lisa followed up with the new mom asking, “And did she respond?”

Lala then confirmed that she told Scheana not to respond to the text.

“I said, ‘Please do not respond. This is the last moment you are ever going to get from me.’ [And] I meant that,” she concluded before Lisa responded with skepticism that this meant the end of their friendship.

“Lala…I’ve seen this hard case Lala before,” she said in almost disbelief that this rift would last between the two women.

Scheana called Lala out for not being there during her miscarriage

Shortly after Scheana found out she was left off Lala’s gender reveal party guest list, she took the issue to her podcast where she accused Lala of not being there for her.

According to Scheana, she reached out to Lala while in the midst of dealing with her miscarriage, and Lala just wasn’t there for her.

“I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities,” Scheana said, referencing a dinner Lala had with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

But, it didn’t end there. Scheana then went on to discuss her failing friendship with Lala during a conversation on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast.

“I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” Scheana revealed. “Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her.”

She continued to say that she continuously forgave Lala after each of their fights, and she just wasn’t willing to continue a friendship with that dynamic.

“Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out,” Scheana said.

It remains unclear if the two will mend fences. However, with Lala giving birth to her daughter, Ocean, earlier this year, and with Scheana’s due date just around the corner, hopefully, the two will be able to put their differences aside and keep the Vanderpump Rules baby boom group intact.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.