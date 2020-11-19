Ariana Madix is team Scheana Shay in the feud between the newly pregnant star and Lala Ken

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has picked a side in the feud between her castmates Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.

Ariana is team Scheana all the way.

Scheana and Lala have been feuding for the past few months after the brunette beauty revealed that Lala did not support her after her miscarriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 35-year-old shared the painful news about losing her first child and admitted that her former friend was not there for her throughout the ordeal.

Thankfully, Scheana has a lot to celebrate these days- she recently announced that she’s pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The Pump Rules star is expecting a baby girl sometime in 2021.

Scheana shared the happy news during her reveal party, which was attended by several of her costars- but Lala Kent was not on the invite list.

And now, Scheana’s friend and castmate Ariana Madix is talking about taking sides in the drama between her two pregnant co-stars.

Ariana says she is team Scheana

During a recent chat on the #Nofilter with Zach Peter podcast, Ariana admitted that she’s siding with Scheana on this one.

When asked about Scheana’s decision to cut Lala out of her life, Ariana shared that she fully supports it.

“If that’s how she feels given the circumstance of everything that’s happened and what had been said to her and about her…You know, if that was me, I probably would’ve said the same thing. If someone’s gonna talk sh*t about me like that, then maybe next time we talk, that might be me,” Ariana explained.

During the chat, Ariana also shared that despite taking Scheana’s side, she is still on speaking terms with Lala and is not ready to cut the 30-year-old out of her life.

“For me personally, just speaking for myself, I don’t know that I’m at that point. However, I completely understand that Scheana feels that way,” she said.

Ariana says she’s protective of Scheana

During the interview with Zach Peter, the Vanderpump Rules star continued to address the ongoing feud with her two friends.

“Everything that happened with [Lala] and Scheana obviously is, like, tough for me because I’m very protective of Scheana and I love her so much,” Ariana explained.

“When somebody goes off about my girl, I get really, you know, like protective mom over Scheana. And so that was tough.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.