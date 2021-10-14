Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay sets out to prove she always wanted to name her baby Summer

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay proves that she wasn’t the one who liked the name Madison after Tuesday’s episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules was an emotional ride for Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies. Much of their storyline included revealing that Brock hasn’t spoken to his children in four years.

And although the topic was clearly a painful one for Brock specifically, the couple seemed set on clarifying the complex dynamics of their situation.

According to Brock, he was a “different person” when he started his first family. He married his ex-wife young and the former couple welcomed their first child when Brock was just 20 years old.

Another topic quickly altered the conversation when Brock and Scheana admitted that not only did baby Summer Moon share a birthday with Brock’s other daughter, but his ex-wife was also less than impressed to hear that they had named her after another season. After all, Brock’s first daughter is named Winter.

Scheana says she always wanted to name her baby Summer

During the conversation, Brock shared that his ex-wife was upset when she learned that they had named the baby Summer because from her perspective it looked like Brock was trying to replace the daughter he already had.

However, Scheana was quick to come to his defense and stated that she’d wanted to name her daughter Summer since she was a teenager. In typical Bravo fashion, the episode cut to a clip from seasons past when Scheana initially said she was going to name her first daughter Madison…not Summer.

After the episode aired, Scheana took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air and prove that it was her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta who had actually wanted to name their hypothetical child Madison.

She posted a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Rob, and proceeded to ask him, “Can you please confirm that you’re the one who liked the name Madison? Lol.”

Rob then confirmed that he was indeed the one who liked the name Madison.

“ohh madison parks Valletta. Yes that was my name that I can never get back haha,” he responded.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Scheana and Brock plan to wed in Bali

Baby name drama aside, Scheana and Brock are moving ahead with their little family of three — including planning their upcoming wedding.

According to the couple, they’re looking to tie the knot in Bali, which is where the couple says they fell in love.

During a chat with E!, Scheana gushed, “That is where we first said I love you to each other… That’s just a magical place for us. And I was thinking it for the honeymoon and we’d maybe do the wedding in Australia or New Zealand but we were like, ‘Why don’t we just go to Bali? Make a whole vacation out of it.’ Go for a couple weeks, get all our friends and family out there, and just do a destination trip.”

Scheana also confirmed that the couple would consider filming their wedding for Vanderpump Rules, or possibly a special since it will be in the show’s off-season.

“I’m obviously open to it. Everything in my life has been filmed up to this point,” She said. “I’m open to all of that but we’re not going to get married until the end of 2022 when it’s summer there.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.