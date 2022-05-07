Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright enjoys trip to Universal Studios with her mom and baby Cruz

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright enjoyed a day at Universal Studios with her mom and baby Cruz. Pic credit: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright enjoyed some more quality family time with a recent trip to Universal Studios. The former Vanderpump Rules star enjoyed a sunny day at the park with her mom, husband Jax Taylor, and their 1-year-old son Cruz.

Brittany and her mom have an incredibly close relationship and spend as much time together as possible.

During their most recent trip to the theme park, the family enjoyed all the usual sites, including taking in the live WaterWorld performance.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright heads to Universal Studios with mom and baby Cruz in tow

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared several shots throughout their day at Universal Studios. She started with shots of the pier where she snapped a sweet selfie with her mom.

The mother-daughter duo posed in their sunglasses with a massive Ferris wheel posed perfectly behind them. Brittany rocked a simple, black cotton top, while her mom, Sherri, wore a grey graphic t-shirt and paired it with a distressed denim jacket.

“Love having Mimi here!” she captioned the photo.

When the group stopped for lunch, Brittany snapped another picture. This time, she shared a picture of baby Cruz sitting at the table in the restaurant. The adorable little one’s hair almost grazes his shoulders as he patiently waits for their food.

“My cutie pie,” Brittany wrote over the snap.

Over on Jax’s Instagram Stories, he chose to focus on the deep bond between Brittany and their son. While they were sitting in the crowd watching the famous live WaterWorld show, Jax managed to snap Brittany’s excitement as Cruz was seemingly immersed in the presentation.

While Cruz sat in Brittany’s lap for the show, he was seemingly well entertained as he smiled being held by his momma.

Cruz recently celebrated his first birthday with baseball-themed party

Cruz’s trip to Universal Studios comes shortly after everyone gathered to celebrate his first birthday.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Brittany and Jax pulled together a baseball-themed party in celebration of Cruz’s monumental milestone.

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany uploaded two separate posts from the festivities. In the first, she shared several shots from the fun day which included a visit from Mickey Mouse himself.

“My baby is 1!!! ❤️💙⚾️,” she captioned that post.

In the follow-up post, Brittany shared even more pictures from Cruz’s party, but this time included a lengthy post thanking everyone for coming and showing their love for Cruz.

“Our little Rookie Of The Year had a grand slam of a 1st birthday! Thanks so much to our family and friends for making this day even more special. We are truly blessed to have this handsome little sweetheart for a son. ❤️⚾️,” her caption read.

“I have been so excited for this day and it was even better than I could have imagined! Thank you so much for making this day way better than my Pinterest boards could have dreamed, we are so lucky!” she concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.