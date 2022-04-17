Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrate Cruz’s first birthday with baseball themed party

Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrated Cruz’s first birthday with a baseball-themed party. Pic credit: Bravo/@brittany/Instagram

Another Vanderpump Rules baby recently celebrated their first birthday. Cruz Cauchi, born to Pump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently celebrated turning one whole year old with a baseball-themed bash.

Cruz was the third baby born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom in 2021. The baby boom included the arrival of four total babies who were the first children for past and present VPR cast members.

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed their daughter Hartford first in January 2021. Her birth was followed by baby Ocean, born in March to Lala Kent and her then-fiance Randall Emmett, and finally in April, Jax and Brittany welcomed Cruz and Scheana Shay and her now-fiance Brock Davies welcomed Summer Moon at the end of April.

Since their arrival, the Vanderpump Rules babies have made regular appearances on their parents’ social media accounts — and Cruz’s birthday was no different.

Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrate Cruz’s first birthday

The monumental milestone of a baby’s first birthday wasn’t lost on Jax and Brittany. Following in the elaborate footsteps of Stassi and Lala’s parties for their daughters in January and March, Brittany and Jax went all out for Cruz’s celebration.

In a series of pictures posted to her Instagram account, Brittany showed off the extravagant decorations for the festivities. In addition to the red, white, and blue theme of the event, Mickey Mouse even made an appearance.

In the first photo, Cruz was seated in a high chair surrounded by his parents and party guests (including Mickey Mouse behind them) as a cake was placed in front of him.

In the second snap,. Cruz enjoyed his time in a ball pit under a bright red awning while mom and dad lovingly looked on.

Brittany captioned the post, “My baby is 1!!! ❤️💙⚾️”

Brittany and Jax share sentimental posts for Cruz’s first birthday

Cruz’s first birthday party came just days after his official birthday. On April 12, both Jax and Brittany took to their respective Instagram accounts using similar photos to share sentimental posts about how welcoming Cruz has impacted their lives.

For his part, Jax wrote in part, “Watching you grow every day has been absolutely incredible and now you’re turning one today. I can’t believe we have a one year old!! You make you’re mother and I so proud every day buddy I am so honored to be your father.”

Brittany seemingly echoed the sweet sentiment and wrote in her own caption, “This has been the best year of my life, I love this little boy more than I could have ever imagined.”

She continued to share that being Cruz’s mom has “brought so much joy & happiness” into her life.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.