Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier marries Josh Roberts

Hannah and Josh share a daughter, Ava. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier married fiancé Josh Roberts this weekend after playing coy about when they were tying the knot.

Hannah met Josh between filming Season 4 and 5 of Below Deck Med. The Bravo personality kept her relationship private until the Season 5 premiere in June 2020, when she announced her pregnancy. Hannah and Josh welcomed their daughter Ava in October 2020, weeks after Hannah’s firing played out on screen.

Josh isn’t in the public eye, nor is he on social media, so Hannah has worked hard to respect his boundaries. Hannah occasionally shares photos of him on social media, but she frequently gives him shout-outs on her podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed!

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier marries Josh Roberts in beach wedding

One month after Josh and Hannah welcomed little Ava, they got engaged. However, they didn’t immediately go into wedding-planning mode with a newborn at home and the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the world.

Josh hails from Scotland, so it was important they wait until his family could safely travel to Australia. Earlier this year, Hannah revealed Josh’s mom was coming to stay with them for a couple of months.

In an interview with E! News, Hannah revealed the wedding was planned in four weeks while her fiancé’s mom was visiting.

“We had, basically, a disaster wedding planner who took on our wedding and then did nothing for six weeks. So this whole wedding has been planned in the last four weeks,” she said to the website.

Hannah found a new wedding planner who helped create her dream wedding, which took place on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. According to E! News, the bride wore a Velani bridal gown, and the groom wore a Scottish kilt to honor his homeland.

Little Ava was the flower girl who walked down the aisle with the help of Hannah’s mom. The wedding party consisted of three bridesmaids and three groomsmen.

Hannah gets a pre-wedding gift from Below Deck Med friend

Another clue that Hannah’s nuptials were getting close was a gift she received from her Below Deck Mediterranean good friend Anastasia Surmava. The former stew sent Hannah and Josh a bottle of Dom Pérignon.

Hannah used Instagram Stories to reveal the gift writing, “When your bestie sends you Dom for your wedding day.” One picture included the note from Anastasia, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Will Higginson.

“To my dearest Josh and Hannah. Although I am not there to celebrate your love in person, I am there in spirit. More specifically in the form of chilled champagne bubbles. Cheers to a lifetime of love (and more babies). Love, Auntie Stas,” read the message.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Aesha Scott, who worked with Hannah and Anastasia on Season 4 of Below Deck Med, recently visited Hannah to promote her stint on Below Deck Down Under. This week Hannah’s podcast featured Aesha as an in-person guest, so it sounds like Aesha could have been in town for the wedding too.

Hannah Ferrier has married Josh Roberts in a stunning beach wedding in Australia. To see photos from their special day courtesy of E! News clicks here.

Below Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.