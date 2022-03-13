Below Deck Mediterranean: Hannah Ferrier lands new gig as Jenny Craig ambassador

Hannah has embarked on a new health journey. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has landed a new gig as an ambassador for Jenny Craig.

There’s no question Hannah has been keeping herself busy personally and professionally since her stint on Below Deck Med. Hannah helped launch the Below Deck spin-off but was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn midway through Season 5.

Since then, Hannah launched Ocean International Training Academy with her pal, Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava. Hannah also ventured into the podcast world with Dear Reality, You’re Effed! and launched an insect repellant line called Bugs Off.

Hannah’s personal life has been thriving as well. She welcomed daughter Ava Roberts in October 2020 and became engaged to Ava’s dad, Josh Roberts, a month later. Hannah and Josh are expected to wed any day now.

Now the former chief stew has added a whole new role to her busy life, Jenny Craig ambassador.

Earlier this week, Hannah used Instagram to reveal she has partnered with Jenny Craig as she embarks on a new healthy lifestyle journey.

In the video, Hannah spilled that she’s excited to share her Jenny Craig journey before also sharing a code her fans can use to join the health program.

“Ava has officially hit 16 months and it’s time to start doing something for myself!! I have never had more respect for the female body then after I birthed my gorgeous baby girl – but gosh does it take it out of you!! I have always managed to bounce back when I’ve put on a few kilos in the past but my body certainly didn’t do that with the baby weight!” Hannah wrote in part of the caption on the Instagram video.

The Bravo personality explained why she chose Jenny Craig to help her change her lifestyle. Hannah also added that she would be sharing updates on her weight loss journey.

She also included the same code mentioned in the video for anyone interested in joining Hannah on this adventure.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under supports Hannah on her Jenny Craig journey

Hannah’s post was soon flooded with positive support, including one comment from Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott. The two ladies worked together on Season 4, becoming close friends.

Next week Aesha helps launch the latest Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Down Under. The brunette beauty takes over the interior as the chief stew, working alongside Hannah’s friend Captain Jason Chambers.

Ahead of the new series premiere, Aesha shared a topless photo showing Below Deck fans a different side of her. Now Aesha’s giving Hannah props for her new journey with several smiling faces and heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.