Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier dishes Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason Chambers

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has dished on Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason Chambers.

Hannah gave a shoutout to her friend Captain Jason via Instagram Stories when news broke that he was helming the new Below Deck spin-off. It turns out the two have worked together before.

The former Bravo personality is very excited to watch him and her pal Aesha Scott lead Below Deck Down Under.

What did Hannah Ferrier say about Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason Chambers?

On her podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed, Hannah and her Below Deck Med Season 4 colleague Anastasia Surmava had a chance to catch up. Anastasia stopped by the podcast to talk about life, their yachting school Ocean International Training Academy, and of course, all things Below Deck.

The two ladies squealed with excitement over Aesha’s new role as chief stew on Below Deck Down Under. Hannah revealed to Anastasia that she had received a lot of messages about hunky Captain Jason.

“Why didn’t we get that? I’m like Aesha gets everything in life,” Hannah said, laughing.

The former chief stew happily stated producers nailed it when picking Captain Jason to launch the new series.

“I feel like they’ve definitely hit the nail on the head. I know him from the Sydney yachting scene,” Hannah expressed. “I’m so glad Aesha has Jason. Because he’s the type of captain that will genuinely be trying to lift her up and support her, so that will be such a nice experience.”

It’s no secret Hannah did not have that kind of support from Captain Sandy Yawn during her time on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Hannah has plenty of stories about Captain Jason

Anastasia couldn’t resist asking Hannah to share a story about the new captain. However, she didn’t quite get the response she wanted.

“I don’t want to do that to him before he’s even had his first episode,” Hannah stated.

The good news is that once Below Deck Down Under premieres, Hannah will certainly spill some tea on her friend Captain Jason. It’s a safe bet Hannah will have him on her podcast, perhaps ahead of the Season 1 premiere.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Med has two friends, Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott, on Below Deck Down Under. Based on the Season 1 trailer, it appears that Aesha and Captain Jason get along really well on the show.

There’s no question the Below Deck family is a small one, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Captain Jason and Hannah are friends.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 premieres on Thursday, March 17 on Peacock.