Gabriela Barragan on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is the stew with a few Below Deck connections?

Gabriela has already made quite a name for herself in the Below Deck family. Pic credit: Bravo

Gabriela Barragan on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the stew with a few Below Deck connections, including one she is currently working for on a sailing yacht.

From the moment the Season 3 trailer dropped, Gabriela, aka Gaby, has had the Below Deck family talking. The reason is that Gaby already has a few connections to the Below Deck community.

Gaby joins returning chief stew Daisy Kelliher and newbie Ashley Marti in the interior crew of Parsifal III. The preview footage shows Ashley and Gaby butting heads. This season, Daisy deals with quite a different dynamic than she did in Season 2 with Alli Dore and Dani Soares.

So, what should Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know about Gaby? Let’s take a look.

Who is new stew Gabriela Barragan on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Deckhand Kelsie Goglia isn’t the only member from the Season 3 crew who calls San Diego home. According to her Bravo bio, Gaby hails from there too.

Gaby has experience as a stewardess and a deckhand. There’s a lot more to Gaby than being a yachtie. Thanks to the industry, Gaby has become an avid traveler.

She shares her adventures on social media, including one where Gaby revealed she finally went to Europe for the first time in 2021. That also happens to be when she filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Along with her love of traveling and yachting, Gaby’s an advocate. Gaby’s Instagram bio reveals she’s an advocate for diversity in the yachting industry.

Speaking of social media, Gaby has been actively promoting her stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Gaby recently shared a nice picture of her, Daisy, Kelise, and Ashley aboard Parsifal III to promote the season premiere.

Gaby from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has several Below Deck friends

There’s no question the Below Deck family is a small one. It’s no surprise that Gaby has friends in the Below Deck community.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava shared an Instagram Story giving a shoutout to Gaby ahead of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint. Gaby’s also friends with Below Deck Season 9 alum Wes O’Dell.

Wes owns a small sailing charter company in St. Thomas. Gaby now works for Wes and the two often feature each other on social media.

Before it was revealed Gaby was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she stopped by the Gangplank Report podcast to talk yachting with her pal Below Deck Season 1 alum Adrienne Gang.

Gaby Barragan may be a newbie to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. However, she already knows a lot about the show, thanks to her Below Deck connections, who are also her good friends.

