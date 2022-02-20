Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore launch new podcast with iconic Below Deck first guest

Alli and Daisy’s new podcast replaces their Pita Party podcast with Dani Soares.Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore are launching a new podcast that will kick off with an iconic Below Deck first guest.

Those who watched Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht know Alli, Daisy, and Dani Soares became really close friends while working in the interior on Parsifal III. The three friends even launched the Pita Party IG series to recap episodes of their season.

After the IG series became a mega-hit, Dani, Alli, and Daisy also ventured into the podcast world with the Pita Party podcast. Instead of focusing on the Below Deck family, the podcast dished on more personal issues to the ladies because that’s what the IG series was for.

As Daisy prepares for her Below Deck Sailing Yacht return on Season 3, she and Alli have made a major announcement about the Pita Party podcast.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore launch new podcast

Alli and Daisy are launching a brand new podcast. The two friends shared the news during an Instagram Live. It turns out because of Dani’s busy schedule, she didn’t have time for the Pita Party podcast, so Daisy and Alli are venturing out on their own.

After a lot of brainstorming for a new name for the podcast, Daisy revealed they landed on Beneath the Surface with Daisy & Alli. The first episode of Alli and Daisy’s new venture drops on Wednesday, February 23, on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and YouTube.

“The podcast doesn’t so much have a theme. It’s us learning about different things and talking about our own experiences,” Daisy teased about the podcast.

Unlike the Pita Party IG Series, Beneath the Surface with Daisy & Alli will feature various topics and guests. The podcast will have some members of the Below Deck family but is not exclusively a podcast for the hit-yachting show.

Alli and Daisy did confirm that the Pita Party IG series will return with the premiere of Below Deck sailing Yacht Season 3. Yes, Dani will be involved in the IG series.

Who is Alli and Daisy’s iconic Below Deck first guest?

Daisy and Alli enlisted Below Deck icon, Kate Chastain, to help launch Beneath the Surface with Daisy & Alli. Kate joins them with hilarious stories and several witty remarks.

Daisy and Alli recently dropped a teaser of their chat with Kate to get fans excited for the new podcast. In the clip, Kate discusses a male co-worker who put honey in her bed, whom Kate claims “really wanted to kill me.”

Kate Chastain never disappoints in an interview. Based on the clip from her appearance on Alli Dore and Daisy Kelliher’s new podcast, Kate’s chat with them is no exception.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.