Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast shares behind the scenes photos ahead of premiere

Ahead of the drama, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 crew has shared to good moments they had together. Pic credit: @tompearsonn/Instagram

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast has shared some behind-the-scenes photos ahead of the premiere.

Captain Glenn Shephard once again helms the Below Deck sailing spin-off. However, unlike Season 2 when he was the only returning crew member from Season 1, the captain has some fan-favorites joining him.

Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King are back for another season. This time around, they bring more drama, craziness, and shenanigans because of their comfortability in front of the camera.

There are some new faces in the crew too. Chef Marcos Spaziani takes over the galley, while Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti make up Daisy’s interior crew team. Gary has Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson joining him on deck.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, a few of the Parsifal III crew members are giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a glimpse of the fun they had filming.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast shares behind the scenes photos

Social media has been flooded with exciting moments Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans likely won’t see play out on screen. The trailer certainly alludes to a lot of drama, but the crew also had a lot of good times.

Gaby shared a couple of pictures via Instagram Stories. One was her in front of the green screen, while another revealed what Tom did when he took her phone amid filming.

Pic credit: @ _littlegaby/Instagram

The stew also shared a photo from a random run-in she had with Gary. Deckhand Tom showed his love for Daisy, Gaby, and Gary on a crew outing. Daisy reshared Tom’s picture too.

Pic credit: @ _littlegaby/Instagram, and @tompearsonn/Instagram and @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Chef Marco also used Instagram Stories to highlight his bromance with Gary and Colin.

Pic credit: @chefmarcospaziani/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew promotes Season 3

Along with sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures, the Parsifal III crew has been promoting Season 3 of the hit Bravo show.

Tom shared a picture with Gaby to remind Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans the premiere’s coming up soon.

Ashley used Instagram to promote Season 3 with a little help from a photo of her, Colin, and Kelsie.

First-mate Gary took a different route to get Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans ready for Season 3. Gary shared a highlight video on social media.

“Reminiscing about the season we had together! Working on yachts is hard but when you’ve got people like this by your side it makes it a lot easier!” Gary captioned the video before reminding his followers to tune for the upcoming season.

The wait’s almost over for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Daisy, Gary, and Colin have teased the season is ever crazier than Season 2, which is hard to believe.

After all, Season 2 brought the Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares baby drama. Plus the love triangle of Gary, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.