Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer, cast, premiere date, and more

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer is here and it’s filled with jaw-dropping moments. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo has finally released the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer that includes cast news, a premiere date, and lots of drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been anxiously awaiting news about Season 3. The second season of the Below Deck spin-off was beyond entertaining and completely revamped the show.

Considering Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 and Below Deck Season 9 have not been the greatest, fans are more than ready to see Below Deck Sailing Yacht back on Bravo airwaves. The wait is almost over, too, and it looks like it will be worth it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast and premiere date

Captain Glenn Shephard helms the sailing show, with Parsifal III serving as the vessel. There’s no question the captain and sailing yacht are staples for Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Last summer Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae were spotted filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. The three Season 2 alums are back and better than ever.

Chef Marcos Spaziani steps into the galley. Daisy’s interior team includes newbies second stew Gabriela Barragan third stew Ashley Marti, while Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson join Gary on deck.

Four returning crew members, including Captain Glenn and five newcomers, will certainly make life on Parsifal III very interesting.

Now for the good news. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo. Yes, the network is keeping Summer House at 9/8c on Mondays airing the sailing show in the new Below Deck time slot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer and more

Bravo gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a first look at Season 3 when revealing the show’s premiere date. Crew hookups explode all over Parsifal III featuring partner swapping, love triangles, and make-out session fans never saw coming.

Daisy has her hands full with her new interior crew as resentment between Gabriela and Ashley builds. Chef Marcos struggles to please the guests with his cooking. Plus, an injury Marcos sustains just might end his time on Parsifal III.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured a major boat crash. The crew faces another potentially crippling accident in Season 3. When Parsifal III is dragging anchor, everyone’s safety onboard the sailing yacht is in grave danger.

“You can lose the boat. It’s about as serious as it gets,” Captain Glenn shares in the first-look preview.

Based on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer, it looks like viewers are in for one exciting and entertaining roller coaster ride of a season. To watch the full trailer, click here.

Another epic season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht begins soon. Until then, catch up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 and 2 on Peacock.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.