Adam made a lot of waves during his time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Adam Glick from Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht has fans wondering what happened to him.

The chef appeared on two seasons of Below Deck Med and helped launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Adam and chef Ben Robinson are the only cast members to appear on two different installments in the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 kicks off next week, which has some fans asking about Adam and what he’s up to today.

What happened to Adam Glick from Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Adam appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 and Season 3. The chef also joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 1.

In both series, Adam’s love life and temper were hot storylines. Adam was involved in a love triangle with Malia White and Wes Walton on Below Deck Med Season 2. Despite not wanting a boatmance again, Adam fell for chief stew Jenna MacGillivray during his time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

After three seasons in reality television, Adam has traded in TV life for a more rustic lifestyle in a cabin. Adam continues to show fans his love of living and cooking in nature. Although briefly did a TV show for Outdoor Channel called Stoked, highlighting his van life travels and cooking.

Adam also launched the brand Adventure Chef, which includes events, videos, and even chef tools. Two new digital series surrounding his adventure lifestyle are in the works too.

The chef’s Instagram account showcases Adam’s new life, revealing he’s so in his element these days.

As for his personal life, Adam keeps that private. The only love he features on social media is when he shares pictures of his dog, Tex.

Would Adam return to the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck Med fans were surprised when Adam popped up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Adam was a little surprised himself, but he wanted the chance for a fresh start with a new series and new captain.

Unfortunately, the scenery change did nothing to change Adam’s attitude. He was still mean and condescending while also putting his personal life above cooking in the galley.

At the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 reunion, Adam revealed he was done being a yacht chef and done with the Below Deck franchise. So far, Adam has stayed true to his word and moved on with his life.

What’s Jenna MacGillivray & Adam Glick’s Relationship Status? | WWHL

Watch this video on YouTube

Adam Glick from Below Deck Med will always be remembered for the time he put onions in a guest’s food when the guest specifically requested no onions in the food.

Would you want to see Adam back on one of the Below Deck shows?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 on Bravo.