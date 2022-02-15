Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King reveals Daisy Kelliher’s Season 3 return made him ‘nervous’

Gary has a newfound appreciation for Daisy after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King reveals Daisy Kelliher’s Season 3 return made him “nervous” after their Season 2 drama.

Gary and Daisy have Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans talking since the Season 3 trailer featured them in a hot tub make-out session. They have even sparked romance rumors in the past couple of weeks, which Daisy addressed last week.

As the Season 3 premiere draws near, Gary has spoken out on working with Daisy again and setting the records straight regarding his feelings for her.

Gary King reveals Daisy Kelliher’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 return made him ‘nervous

Daisy and Gary did not have the best relationship on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. They butted heads quite a bit over work issues and Gary’s treatment of Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba.

In an interview with E! to promote Season 3 of the sailing show, Gary spilled why Daisy returning for Season 3 made him nervous.

“When I heard Daisy was coming on board [for season three], I was actually very nervous to be honest with you because, like you say, Daisy and I did not end on good terms last season,” Gary expressed to the website.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, viewers will see a completely different dynamic to Daisy and Gary’s friendship on the new season. Gary shared they have a “great relationship” and built “a very strong friendship.”

What led to Gary and Daisy’s hookup on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Along with admitting his nervousness about Daisy’s return, Gary dished about their friendship and what led to their hot tub hook up. It turns out Gary always had a “soft spot” for Daisy, even when they were fighting during Season 2.

“I thought she was very cute, I loved her personality and then nothing really matured out of it,” the first mate stated.

As for their make-out session, Gary credit it to alcohol and chemistry, revealing the moment changed their relationship.

“When we were in the jacuzzi, it was just us alone. There was definitely chemistry there,” he explained. “I think we both felt it. And then one thing led to another, and a few minutes later, we were kissing, which for me was amazing. I don’t know what Daisy says about it. But it’s a work in progress this relationship, and we’re just trying to build it step by step and see where it takes us.”

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht doesn’t know what the future holds for him and Daisy Kelliher. They are attracted to each other. However, Daisy and Gary are realistic that their yachting lifestyles don’t make romantic relationships easy.

Stay tuned Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans! It sounds like there’s a lot more to the friendship between Gary and Daisy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.