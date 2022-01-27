Daisy, Colin, and Gary are getting Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans hyped for the new season. Pic credit: Bravo

Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae tease Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 craziness after news of their return to the Bravo show broke.

Earlier this week, the trailer for Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht dropped. The footage confirmed speculation that Daisy, Colin, and Gary were joining Captain Glenn Shephard for another stint aboard Parsifal III.

Colin, Gary, and Daisy were introduced to fans during Season 2 of the sailing show. Each one of them made a lasting impression on Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, who can’t wait to see what they do next season.

As the hype surrounding the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht builds, Daisy, Gary and Colin are getting fans ready for their big return to reality TV.

Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae tease Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

The one thing Gary, Daisy, and Colin can all agree on is that the upcoming season of the sailing show is a good one.

Gary used Instagram to share a photo of him with his good buddy Colin goofing around on the sailing yacht.

“This season is going to be a good one, so join @parlayrevival_colin and come along for the ride :),” the first mate captioned the photo.

Daisy also took to Instagram to officially announce her return to the Bravo show.

“Now that I finally have internet I’m very excited to announce that I came back for round two of @belowdecksailing I’m so happy I get to relive that six weeks of my life all over again! (Sarcastic tone detected 😂) tune in @bravotv @hayuuk I promise it’s a good one,” she wrote.

Colin will once again be in a relationship on the show. The chief engineer revealed this week he’s been in a new relationship for several months, including during filming.

After the Season 3 trailer dropped, Colin used social media to reveal the upcoming season is even “crazier” than Season 2.

“Got asked to come back for another season. Stoked that I did because it was one hell of an adventure. So much s**t went down, it was even crazier than last season, if that’s even possible! I guess @bravotv chose this photo of me because I don’t look happy, don’t look sad, just kinda scared… so hold onto your hats,” Colin expressed.

Below Deck family reacts to Colin, Daisy, and Gary’s return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Some familiar faces popped up in the comments section of Daisy, Gary, and Colin’s Instagram posts.

Dani Soares and Sydney Zaruba showed support for Daisy.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87

Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Colin Macy-O’Toole replied to Colin’s post. Below Deck Season 9 chief stew Heather Chase commented too.

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Chef Mathew Shea from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 popped up in the comment section of Gary’s post.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King are getting fans excited for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. It sounds like fans are in for an even more jaw-dropping season than Season 2.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.