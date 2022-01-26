Below Deck fans blast Heather Chase for scolding Fraser Olender, call out chief stew for slacking

Heather and Fraser have hit another rough patch in their working relationship on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans blast Heather Chase for scolding Fraser Olender, calling out the chief for slacking while he worked.

As Below Deck Season 9 winds down, the drama has been amped up. The interior crew dynamic shifted when Heather’s pal, Kaylee Milligan, joined the team as a replacement stew for Jessica Albert. Fraser feared things would change, and boy was he right.

The most recent episode featured a moment involving Heather, Kaylee, and Fraser that left Below Deck viewers outraged.

On Below Deck Season 9 Episode 13, Heather asked Fraser to cover service while she had Kaylee braid her hair in the crew mess. Heather took the time to vent to Kaylee about Rayna Lindsey and Rachel Hargrove.

Then Captain Lee Rosbach came down to witness Heather getting her hair done. During that time, Fraser popped down for a hot second to drop lunch off after checking on the guests.

Heather scolded Fraser for his actions because she had told Fraser she would bring the items down to the crew mess once her hair was finished. She was not happy he ignored her order.

However, Fraser doing his job had a second to take care of it, so he did. The chief stew didn’t like it, especially since Captain Lee was there to see all three stews in the crew mess.

Twitter was Team Fraser all the way. One user called Fraser awesome and Heather a poop emoji.

These are not mutually exclusive! Fraser is amazing and Heather is 💩 #BelowDeck https://t.co/m9DFC3AQKa — Bravo Junkie (@just_sue_em) January 25, 2022

Another user told Heather to take a seat, while a different one called her “loathsomely repugnant.”

Heather, getting her hair done in the galley by her BFF/stew……jumping on Fraser for WORKING?!?



Take a seat Heather



#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/Oxbka14XHM — Moe ✌🏻❤️ 🎶 (@LuvnwineMaureen) January 25, 2022

Below Deck fans call out Heather Chase for slacking

The fact Heather yelled at Fraser for doing his job while she got her hair braided baffled Below Deck fans’ minds. Twitter exploded with users slamming Heather for her actions.

One user called Heather the “worst chief stew to date,” while a different Twitter user blasted Heather for cussing out Fraser as she chilled.

Heather is sitting there getting her hair braided by the new girl, but yelling at Fraser telling him to get to work? This girl has got to go. She’s the worst chief stew to date 🤣 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/9nWEYNhIRo — des. (@DontStalkDezii) January 25, 2022

fraser bringing food down to the crew mess and getting cussed out for it but heather was just chilling, getting her hair braided by another stew, literally doing nothing important…just leaning into the worst kind of superior to be.#BelowDeck #bravo pic.twitter.com/lf1YQnuBC3 — realhousewifeloser (@secretbravofan) January 25, 2022

Oh yes, the consensus among Below Deck fans was Heather taking time to get her hair braided then yell at another stew for working was ridiculous. Twitter was Team Fraser for sure.

Heather is mad that Fraser did her job while she was getting her hair braided? #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/Zu7rSrQjVm — Tamera (@TheSaucyGoose) January 25, 2022

Heather is taking a whole stew away…. To braid her hair????? #Belowdeck pic.twitter.com/hXpeX1JDit — Sasha (@funSize_04) January 25, 2022

Captain Lee wasn’t thrilled with Heather’s actions in the crew. The captain commented on her chewing gum, which caused a tense moment with Heather.

One Twitter user captured the look on Captain Lee’s face as Heather got her hair done, and it was priceless.

Heather Chase from Below Deck has been blasted by fans for her actions toward Fraser Olender on the show. The chief stew has earned a lot of backlash this season since she said the N-word on camera.

The Season 9 finale is almost here. It will be interesting to see if things get better or worse between Heather and Fraser.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.