Below Deck stars celebrate Valentine’s Day – – See their heartfelt messages

Below Deck and Below Deck Med cast members got into the Valentine’s Day spirit, even those who don’t have a special someone right now. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stars celebrated Valentine’s Day with so many heartfelt messages from those in a relationship and those just looking to spread some love.

There’s no question that over the years, Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Mediterranean have given fans some intriguing boatmances. While none of the on-screen romances have lasted, many alums from the Below Deck family have found their special someone off-screen.

Valentine’s Day was just another reason for the Below Deck franchise members to gush over their loved ones. It was also an occasion to simply show love and kindness, which one Below Deck Med alum did for those who don’t have a special someone.

Below Deck stars celebrate Valentine’s Day

Social media was a love fest on February 14, with Below Deck and Below Deck Med alums getting into the spirit of the day.

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean uses Instagram to show the world what her girlfriend, Leah Shafer means to her.

“You give me grace when I’m a bonehead and allow me to do it over. 😉 I love how we laugh together. I love it when you look at me and smile knowing what your thinking,” the captain wrote in part of a lengthy caption, accompanying several photos of the couple.

Newly engaged Below Deck alum Josiah Carter shared a TikTok video of his time with his now-fiancé Michael Groves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happy Valentine’s Day everyone 💜 this song was our holiday song and I think it’s fitting,” Josiah captioned the video.

Below Deck Med Season 5 chef Kiko Lorran proudly showed off his love for his long-time girlfriend, Nicole. Kiko kept his message short and sweet, letting the pictures of the two of them together say it all for him.

Anastasia Surmava used a video to highlight her man and their happy life together.

While some Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean cast members used TikTok and Instagram to honor Valentine’s Day, others took to Instagram stories.

Alex Radcliffe shared two photos with his lady love, claiming when you know, you know.

Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram

Malia White’s boyfriend, Jake Baker, gushed over her in a couple of Instagram Stories too, which she happily reshared for her followers to see.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck alum Francesca Rubi went public with her guy on Valentine’s Day but didn’t say anything about him.

Pic credit: @francescarubi/Instagram

Below Deck Med alums share messages to fans on Valentine’s Day

Former chief stew Hannah Ferrier shared a photo of her with fiancé Josh Roberts. Instead of gushing over her baby daddy, Hannah sent a message to her followers.

“Happy Valentines Day to all my gorgeous social friends 💗,” Hannah wrote.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers used a throwback photo of himself in France to wish fans a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Fan favorites from Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean took over social media to celebrate the day of love. There were so many sweet messages to capture the day.

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are sparking romance rumors. Gary has opened up about their relationship, and Daisy has addressed the fan speculation too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.