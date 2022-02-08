Josiah Carter engaged, Below Deck stars react to his exciting news

Life has been really good for Josiah since his Below Deck days. Pic credit: Bravo and @ josiahcarter_/Instagram

Below Deck alum, Josiah Carter is engaged! Josiah’s Below Deck family couldn’t be happier about the exciting news and are gushing over his announcement.

Josiah instantly became a fan favorite on Below Deck Season 6. The stew was hilarious, making life on the My Seanna much more entertaining.

After Below Deck Season 8 abruptly ended, fans learned that Josiah was slated to replace fired stew Elizabeth Frankini. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season. Josiah revealed he was in the airport on his way to filming when Captain Lee Rosbach told him filming was shut down.

Thankfully Josiah has been a fixture on Galley Talk, keeping Below Deck fans in touch with the stew. Now there’s a new development in Josiah’s life that has him grinning from ear to ear.

Below Deck alum Josiah Carter engaged

Josiah and his now fiance Michael Groves have been dating for a few years. They have an adorable dog named River and did a massive home renovation last year.

The happy couple doesn’t hold back when sharing their lives on social media. It should come as no surprise that Josiah and Michael Groves used Instagram to share their happy news.

“We’re engaged!” Josiah captioned a photo of Michael proposing to him and of the two of them smiling after Josiah said yes.

Michael shared the same Instagram post showing off their happy moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck stars react to Josiah’s engagement news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Josiah’s engagement post to become flooded with happy responses from the Below Deck family.

Josiah’s Galley Talk co-host, Julia D’Albert-Pusey from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1, was one of the first to congratulate her friend.

“HUGE congratulations 👏🏽 👏🏽I can’t wait for the ‘engagement party’ 🎉 both beautiful 😻,” Julia shared.

Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Below Deck Med alums Colin Macy-O’Toole, Jessica More, Katie Flood, and Below Deck alum Courtney Skippon all expressed their congratulations for Josiah and Michael.

Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Below Deck Season 9 chief stew Heather Chase showed up in the comments section, as did Below Deck Mediterranean alums Kasey Cohen, Anastasia Surmava, and Brooke Laughton.

Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Josiah Carter’s engagement to boyfriend, Michael Groves comes a few days after Josiah’s birthday. Although Josiah didn’t go into details regarding the proposal, perhaps Michael popped the question on his love’s special day.

However the proposal went down, one thing is for sure, Michael and Josiah look extremely happy.

Congrats to Josiah and Michael on their engagement.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.