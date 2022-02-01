Captain Lee Rosbach calls Season 9 ‘tough,’ tells Below Deck fans he respects their ‘judgment’

Captain Lee has been awfully quiet during Season 9, and his silence hasn’t gone unnoticed by Below Deck fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach has called Season 9 “tough” while telling Below Deck fans he respects their “judgment” about the season.

Below Deck Season 9 has come to an end. It was the shortest season since Season 5, with only 14 episodes, 15 including the reunion show.

Neither Bravo nor producers have given a specific reason for the shorter season. However, the season has been filled with controversy, including a less likable cast.

Captain Lee Rosbach calls Below Deck Season 9 ‘tough’

Ahead of the Below Deck Season 9 reunion show, Captain Lee admitted this wasn’t an easy season for him. The captain used Twitter to respond to a few fan opinions and questions as the season came to a close.

When one Twitter user asked if the captain would be doing a season-ending blog, Captain Lee was brutally honest.

“I’m thinking on it. To be honest, this season has been tough and I’m not sure that everyone is ready for the truth as I see it, so it remains to be seen, but if I do it will def be in the next day or two for sure, and if I decide not too, I will let you all know and why I didn’t,” the captain tweeted.

Captain Lee does a weekly blog. However, during Season 9, his blogs have been sporadic at best. Although he has had medical issues, fans still wonder if there isn’t more to the story.

The stud of the sea referred to the tough season again when a fan questioned Captain Lee not being himself during Season 9.

“Jess, no way am I offended by your opinion, to which you are entitled. And you may not be far off base. It was a tough year, but we will bounce back promise,” he wrote.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee respects fans ‘judgment’ of Season 9

There’s no question that Below Deck fans have strong opinions. Season 9 has undoubtedly brought out those opinions.

Captain Lee ended his live-tweeting during the finale by clarifying he has nothing but respect for Below Deck fans.

“Ok peeps, now you have seen it all, you make your call, your judgment [sic]. I will respect it. Didn’t say I agree with it, but I will respect it as we are all entitled to our own and to have it respected. Thanks so much for tuning in, I appreciate you all. Gym in the am. Thanks,” Captain Lee expressed.

Rayna Lindsey declared Below Deck producers are grooming Eddie Lucas to take over for Captain Lee. The captain addressed his future on the show in several different tweets.

Oh yes, Captain Lee Rosbach has no plans to leave Below Deck. The captain admits Season 9 was rough, but he’s ready to bounce back with Season 10 of the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck Season 9 reunion airs Monday, February 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.