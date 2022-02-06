Below Deck: Courtney Skippon’s Valium remark pokes fun at Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier’s firing

Courtney took her first Valium and had the best response to it. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Courtney Skippon’s Valium remark pokes fun at Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier’s firing.

It’s been almost two years since Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah during Below Deck Med Season 5 for having Valium and a CBD pen on The Wellington. The action cemented Hannah and Captain Sandy’s ongoing feud.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans were outraged over Hannah getting axed from the show. Bosun Malia White turning Hannah in only added fuel to the fire.

When the Season 5 reunion show rolled around, Hannah drank out of a mug that read “I Need Valium.” Hannah’s action and mug were the highlights of the virtual chat.

Many jokes have been made regarding Hanna getting fired for Valium since it went down. Courtney’s the latest to get in on the action.

Courtney Skippon from Below Deck’s Valium remark pokes fun at Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier’s firing

Courtney, who appeared on Season 7 of Below Deck, used Twitter to joke about Hannah’s firing while also revealing takes Valium.

“Just had a valium for the first time and can confirm that the reason everyone was so mad about @hannahferrier’s prescription is bc they were jealous,” Courtney tweeted.

Pic credit: @courtneyskippon/Twitter

The replies to her Tweet began pouring in, with several users agreeing with Courtney’s words. One user replied, “exactly,” while another said, “Yeah, totally funny.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another user wrote, “Hahaha, no s**t, I can relate. Jealous of the marijuana pen as well.”

Pic credit: @spikelaur/Twitter and @CourtneyOswald9/Twitter and @Mara23600687/Twitter

One Twitter user shaded Captain Sandy and Malia in a tweet that alluded to them needing Valium the most.

Pic credit: @lleeking/Twitter

There was even a Twitter user who flat out said Captain Sandy’s personality would benefit from a little Valium.

Pic credit: @CourtneyOswald9/Twitter

Courtney and Hannah are friends

There was no ill will in Courtney poking fun at Hannah Ferrier’s firing. The two are friends.

Courtney recently moved to Australia to live with her boyfriend. It turns out she doesn’t live too far from Hannah.

Not only did Hannah have Courtney over for dinner and drinks, but Courtney also appeared on Hannah’s podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed!

They dished their time on Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. Courtney revealed she would never return to the yachting show, calling her time on Below Deck Season 7 embarrassing. She did not have great things to say about filming the Bravo show.

Below Deck Season 9 reunion show airs Monday, February 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.