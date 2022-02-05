Below Deck Med alum Malia White announces new podcast

Malia White is the latest Below Deck cast member to launch a podcast. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White announced her new podcast is coming very soon.

Malia was first introduced to Below Deck Med fans during Season 2 as a green deckhand. In the off-season, Malia worked her way up in the yachting industry.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean was Malia’s big return as a bosun. Malia was in a leadership role this time around. Malia was back for Season 6 of the Bravo show, which aired last summer.

When Below Deck Med Season 7 filming news broke last fall, it was revealed Malia was not back for a fourth season. Now it appears Malia has traded in reality TV life for podcast life.

There has been speculation Malia was venturing into the podcast world when she added “Total Ship Show” with an emoji of a microphone beside it to her Instagram bio. This week, Malia finally confirmed her exciting news.

Malia used Instagram Stories to make her announcement. One was a video of her sharing her latest venture.

“Hey, guys, it’s Malia. I’ve got some exciting news. I am here at Hurrdat Media filming the first season of Total Ship Show, my podcast with my co-host Amanda, who I am so excited for you all to meet,” the bosun said.

She also shared a Story of herself in her yachting uniform with the caption, “The bosun is back with sea stories.” The other Instagram Story featured the logo for Total Ship Show, with Malia writing, “So excited it’s finally coming together can’t wait to share this with you all!”

Malia hasn’t just used Instagram Stories either. She took to Instagram to share a post with a photo of herself and her co-host to keep the momentum about her podcast going.

“Day 2 of Podcasting Complete! 🎙🎉 So excited to share this with everyone! Follow @totalshipshow for updates! 🙌 #podcast #hurrdatmedia #excitingnews,” she stated.

What can Below Deck fans expect from Malia White’s podcast?

Based on what Malia said in her Instagram Stories and the Total Ship Show logo, the podcast will discuss life in the yachting world. Malia continues to build her career in the yachting industry even when the Below Deck cameras are not rolling.

There’s no mention of Below Deck in Malia’s podcast announcement. However, Malia will likely have people from the Below Deck family on the podcast.

If Malia doesn’t occasionally have Below Deck guests on, or at least tell stories about her time on Below Deck Med, fans aren’t going to tune in regularly.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean has a podcast that focuses on reality television, which often features members of the Below Deck family.

Malia White’s launching a podcast. No premiere date has been revealed. The Instagram for Total Ship Show merely says Podcast Premiere 2022.

Will you check out Malia’s new podcast?

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.