Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier says Captain Sandy never liked her, claims relationship was worse off-screen

The relationship between Hannah and Captain Sandy was far worse than Below Deck viewers saw on-screen.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier says Captain Sandy Yawn never liked her and claims the relationship was worse off-screen.

It’s been over a year and a half since Captain Sandy fired Hannah. However, Below Deck Med fans can’t stop talking about their feud.

There’s no love lost between the two women, that’s for sure. Hannah recently revealed producers intervened to help her and the captain work together each year.

The former chief stew continues to shed more light on just how bad her relationship with Captain Sandy was and how often production got involved.

Earlier this week, Hannah reignited her feud with The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd. Now Hannah is speaking out about her constant battle with Captain Sandy while filming Below Deck Mediterranean was filming.

Hannah stopped by the Australian radio show, Kyle and Jackie O Show to talk about life since her time on the yachting show. She also dished some behind-the-scenes drama, including that Captain Sandy didn’t like her from day one.

“What had happened is she’d watched the show before she came on, and she’d made her decision about me,” Hannah expressed. “A few things had happened. It’s all edited. I think it was like about 45 seconds from our first introduction they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like straight off the bat. It was something where I’d literally pronounced a dish wrong or something when the chef hadn’t told me and given me enough notice.”

Hannah from Below Deck Med reveals Captain Sandy relationship was worse off-screen

Along with revealing the captain didn’t like her from the get-go, Hannah spilled the relationship was worse off-screen. Hannah credited edited for making it appear she and Captain Sandy resolved issues when they did not.

“So the way things can be edited,” Hannah said. “It was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together. No, we weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together?”

There is no way Hannah Ferrier would return to Below Deck Med and work with Captain Sandy Yawn again.

However, Hannah isn’t ruling out a stint on Below Deck, or perhaps Below Deck Down Under. The latter films in Australia, which is a bonus for Hannah, who doesn’t want to travel too far from her daughter Ava or fiancé Josh.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.