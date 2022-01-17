Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier disses Kelly Dodd, RHOC alum claps back in reignited feud

Kelly and Hannah are having another war of words proving these two are far from friends. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has dissed Kelly Dodd, and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has clapped back in their reignited feud.

There is no love lost between Kelly and Hannah, that’s for sure. These two Bravo celebrities are known for having heated social media exchanges.

Kelly and Hannah’s latest drama is no exception. Neither one is afraid to speak her mind or go for the jugular.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Med disses Kelly Dodd

The reigned feud came about because of RHOC Season 16 ratings.

Instagram account @tvdeets shared a post for the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Kelly slammed the increase in ratings in the comments section of the post. She went after her former costars, especially Heather Dubrow.

“Their ‘BIG’ increase is nothing to brag about… 4 out of 6 shows so far under a million viewers (we had 14 of 16 OVER 1 [million] and last season’s episode 6 scored 1.059 and .37 in the demo, crushing this week again. In fact, 15 has beaten 16 soundly every single week. If you’re keeping track at home, it’s Kelly 6, Heather 0,” Kelly wrote.

The comments section became flooded with different opinions on the hot topic. One remark quickly gained traction because it was from Hannah.

“That’s kind of sad,” the former Below Deck Mediterranean star replied.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd claps back at Hannah Ferrier

Kelly was not pleased with Hannah chiming in on the subject. The former RHOC starlet clapped back at Hannah’s response.

“Sad? Making observations about the performance of a show I was on for five years? I’m doing recaps, and this is news. What’s sad is you may never do anything better than being a waitress on a boat,” Kelly stated.

@tvdeets Instagram captured the exchange from both women, proving this feud is so not over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband, Rick Leventhal, have a podcast called Rick & Kelly UNMASKED. They discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of the most recent episodes of RHOC on the podcast.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean and Kelly Dodd from The Real Housewives of Orange County are feuding again. This time over comments about RHOC’s ratings.

The last time they feuded was over Kelly alleging Heather Dubrow’s son gave her COVID-19. Hannah called Kelly out for attending a party with 30+ people then blaming someone else for her getting the virus.

Stay tuned Below Deck fans and The Real Housewives of Orange County fans. This feud is far from over. It’s only a matter of time before Kelly and Hannah are at it again.

What do you think of the Hannah and Kelly drama?