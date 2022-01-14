Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier opens up about daughter Ava’s first day of daycare, reveals scary accident

Ava’s first day at daycare was a tough one for the little girl and Hannah. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has opened up about daughter Ava’s first day of daycare, revealing a scary accident that happened.

Those who follow Hannah on social media are fully aware that her little girl Ava is one busy toddler. Hannah often shares her daughter’s milestone moments with Below Deck Med fans.

This week the proud mama got real about sending Ava to daycare and a freak incident that occurred hours after Hannah dropped her off. It’s a moment parents will relate to easily.

Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier opens up about daughter Ava’s first day of daycare

Hannah used Instagram Stories to get real about sending Ava to daycare. The first-time mom warned her Instagram followers that her story could be triggering. Then Hannah revealed she had received many DMs about Ava’s first day at daycare.

“It was the hardest morning on this journey we call motherhood – dropping her off and leaving her with other people when I’m so used to having her with me 24-7,” Hannah shared.

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers know Hannah suffers from anxiety. Ava’s first day at daycare brought it on strong. Throw in a scary accident, and Hannah was certain she would have a panic attack.

“My anxiety was peaking that morning and I was in floods of tears when I left her. I managed to get myself together and convince myself it was the right thing to do! And then 2.5 hours later I get a call that she’s fallen off a step and is bleeding from the head,” she wrote.

Hannah’s daughter Ava had a freak accident at daycare

The story continued with Hannah revealing she and fiancé Josh had done extensive research and had confidence in the daycare staff. However, that didn’t prevent Hannah from being scared out of her mind.

“It was one of the scariest drives of my life that morning. When your baby is hurt like that (I imagine especially for the first time) it feels like the walls are closing in. The amazing thing is Ava is so strong, she didn’t even cry when it happened! Kept playing until they saw blood in her hair! We are going back today because I know it’s the best thing for her – but gosh – being a mum is scary!” the former chief stew spilled.

Hannah made it clear that what happened to Ava was simply a freak accident. She praised the daycare staff, even declaring she felt “very safe” taking Ava back there.

Along with sharing her story via social media, Hannah posted a photo of Ava’s head bleeding so her followers could see her injury.

Thankfully Ava is fine, and Hannah has recovered from being scared to death for her precious girl.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.