Courtney Skippon reflects on Below Deck experience, talks bond with Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain

Courtney Skippon has reflected on her Below Deck experience, including her bond with Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain.

It’s been two years since Below Deck fans were introduced to Courtney during Season 7. Below Deck fans will recall she had a brief boatmance with deckhand Brian de Saint Pern that ended when he text messaged her about their future.

There was plenty that Below Deck viewers didn’t see on-screen, like Courtney’s burgeoning friendship with Rhylee Gerber and Kate Chastain. While their friendship isn’t a secret, Courtney has spilled some details that Below Deck fans didn’t know.

Courtney Skippon call Below Deck experience embarrassing

The former Below Deck stew stopped by the podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed! to chat with host Hannah Ferrier.

Courtney shared with Hannah that she applied for Season 7 of Below Deck on a drunken whim after a friend encouraged her to do so. The next day she got a phone call to begin the interview process. One month later, she was in Thailand filming Below Deck Season 7.

The blonde beauty admitted that filming the show remains a blur because it was exhausting. Courtney also spilled she wouldn’t return to the show because it was so embarrassing.

“No, I think it’s embarrassing. I would have gone back right away. If Kate went back and they wanted me back as like a second stew again, I definitely would have done that right away. Because I feel like that’s a more natural progression,” Courtney expressed.

She compared the experience to being ghosted by a guy who then decides to show up again six months later.

How did Courtney bond with Captain Lee and Kate?

Courtney felt viewers didn’t understand her dry sense of humor, which helped her bond with Kate and Captain Lee.

“Because if you are doing the thing that you say you don’t wanna do, I don’t think it really matters. And certainly, Captain Lee and Kate were both into that type of humor as well. Because they don’t wanna be there either. They would rather be having a drink with me too,” she shared.

The Below Deck alum explained it’s toxic to act like you want to be somewhere when you don’t.

“Because it’s exhausting. I was like this will be fun. It’s not like I’m taking my yachting career very seriously. I worked on one other yacht for like three months. And then accidentally got drunk and applied for a reality TV show. So, it’s not being passionate,” Courtney expressed.

Courtney Skippon from Below Deck calls her experience embarrassing. Although Captain Lee Rossbach and Kae Chastain got her dry sense of humor, Courtney feels Below Deck viewers did not. It’s one reason she won’t return to the hit-yachting show.

