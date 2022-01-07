Below Deck: Ashton Pienaar celebrates 2-years sober, recalls past drinking behavior

Ashton’s life has completely changed since the last time Below Deck fans saw him on TV. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar celebrates 2-years sober and recalls his past drinking behavior.

Ashton from Below Deck Season 6 and Season 7 will be forever remembered for his horrible drunken behavior on the show. One incident included Ashton getting violent with chief stew Kate Chastain during a terrifying van ride after a crew night out.

Soon after Season 7 hit the airwaves, Ashton revealed he was sober. Ashton confirmed at the reunion show that he was committed to a sober life.

Now the former reality TV star reveals how his life has changed since he gave up alcohol.

Ashton Pienaar celebrates 2-years sober

The yachtie turned fitness guru used Instagram to share a video of him dancing and celebrating two years without drinking.

“2 YEARS SOBER. My sobriety story is quite different from most,” Ashton began his post. “I never really had a drinking problem; in that I could go days or weeks without drinking or craving a drink. My challenge was that I had some deeper underlying issues that I had to deal with. When I did drink, I would be the life of the party 90% of the time, but the other 10% something switched in me, and it wasn’t pretty.”

Ashton went on to explain how that’s kind of how life is. Things are moving right along smoothly, then someone or something makes “all h**l break lose.” Then he shared what he had to do mentally to get sober.

“This is the mentality I had too. I always found something or someone to blame for my behavior but, the truth is, I was responsible,” he wrote.

Below Deck’s Ashton talks past drinking and sober journey

The journey to get sober hasn’t been an easy one for Ashton. It isn’t for anyone. However, as he celebrates two years without drinking, he reflects on his past behavior.

“This has been one of the greatest lessons I have learnt over the last 2 years. We ALL carry trauma and emotional baggage and whether we like it or not, it WILL come out in our behaviors and how we treat other people,” Ashton shared. “For me the greatest thing sobriety has afforded me is a clear mind to work on understand myself, my behaviors and who I truly am.”

Ashton Pienaar from Below Deck has been sober for two years. The former yachtie takes full responsibility for his life and actions.

Those who follow Ashton on social media know he has replaced drinking with living a healthier lifestyle. Ashton has developed a fitness plan and works to help other live their best life.

Rayna Lindsey from Below Deck Season 9 joined Ashton in the sober club at the end of last year. Below Deck Mediterranean alum David Pascoe has embarked on a sober journey for himself and charity too.

