Below Deck: Rhylee Gerber shuts down trolls trashing her

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber has shut down trolls that keep trashing her online.

It’s been over two years since Rhylee last appeared on the hit yachting show. Below Deck fans were first introduced to the fiery redhead on Season 6. Rhylee returned during Season 7 to replace deckhand Abbi Murphy who quit mid-season.

There’s no question Below Deck fans have a mixed feeling about Rhylee. Her ongoing feud with Captain Lee Rosbach over tipping in Season 7 hasn’t earned her any points either.

Rhylee, though continues to prove she’s living her best life and isn’t letting the haters get her down. Instead, she’s putting them in their place.

Below Deck’s Rhylee Gerber shuts down trolls trashing her

The Bravo personality used Instagram Stories to let her followers know that one troll was giving her grief. See Rhylee shared a photo of an exchange between her and a hater. The person decided to inform Rhylee she’s “horrible to watch” and is “privileged.”

Rhylee fired back at the troll, declaring, “what do you think your comment on a complete strangers social media says about you? I’ll tell you, quite a bit less of a character that’s for sure.”

The story also featured Rhylee telling her followers to feel free to tell the troll their thoughts of her since the hater was “all for public opinion?”

Rhylee from Below Deck puts hater on blast

In another Instagram Story, Rhylee shared a DM she received from a hater, who was beyond inappropriate.

A guy named Mike sent Rhylee a message that included him trashing her and calling her baby. Rhylee replied by letting Mike know just how messed up his words were, except she used more colorful language.

Mike processed to tell Rhylee she was “f**king awesome,” but when she replied that she couldn’t care less, things heated up. The troll informed Rhylee she was “filled with hate” and that she “must really be suffering.”

“Yes, men like you are insufferable,” Rhylee replied.

The red-headed beauty then told her followers, “Mike is dense. Don’t be like Mike.”

Rhylee Gerber from Below Deck has had a lot of experience with trolls and haters. The former yachtie has been taking them on since her reality TV debut.

Speaking of Rhylee and reality television, she recently shared what it would take to get her back on the small screen. Rhylee isn’t ruling out a return to the Below Deck franchise but don’t expect her to appear on the OG series. She has her sights set on one of the Below Deck spin-off series.

