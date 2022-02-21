Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand Kelsie Goglia: Who is she and where to find her on Instagram?

Kelsie brings a love of the outdoors and fun to the hit sailing show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand Kelsie Goglia has fans asking who she is and where to find her on Instagram.

The blonde beauty is the female deckhand on Season 3 of the hit sailing show. Like Ciara Duggan and Sydney Zaruba before her, Kelsie will be the only woman on the exterior crew of Parsifal III.

Kelsie joins returning first-mate Gary King and Tom Pearson on the deck crew. Don’t expect her to embark on an inner department romance, though. Based on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer, Kelsie enjoys having a good time but doesn’t have a romantic entanglement.

Now that doesn’t mean Kelsie won’t be interesting to watch. The blonde beauty is bringing a lot to the new season of the sailing show.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand Kelsie Goglia?

According to her Bravo bio, Kelsie discovered her love of sailing while on vacation in Croatia. After the trip, Kelsie quit her corporate job to try her hand at yachting and has never looked back.

It’s no wonder Kelsie was bit by the yachting bug because she admits to being an adventure junkie. The deckhand loves spending time in the outdoors, especially in the water.

When she’s not working on a boat, Kelsie calls San Diego home, where she gets to hone her surfing skills. Kelsie has a determined work ethic that will be highlighted on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Where to find Kelsie on Instagram?

The blonde beauty has certainly gained the attention of Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, and Season 3 hasn’t even begun yet. Kelsie has fans buzzing because of her smile, good looks, and laid-back attitude featured in the trailer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelsie’s Instagram bio doesn’t reveal too much information about her, only that she loves to travel and is a captain. Her Instagram feed, though, captures her you only live once outlook on life.

The yachtie used YOLO to announce her appearance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In another Instagram post, Kelsie joked about being a stressed person who went on a reality TV show.

She also called last summer, which was when Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed, “an extra special summer.”

Several of Kelsie’s Instagram posts prove just how much she loves the outdoors, including one filled with pictures that she captioned “some nature, sangria and spread.”

Kelsie Goglia on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is one to watch on Season 3 for sure. While she gives off the chill vibe, Below Deck fans know that vibe doesn’t always last too long on the show.

To see some latest behind-the-scenes photos from the Season 3 cast, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.