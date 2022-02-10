Season 2 alum Sydney has embarked on a new career path since Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

What happened to Sydney Zaruba from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? That’s the question fans are asking as the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premiere nears.

Sydney was a deckhand on the second season of the Below Deck sailing spin-off. She was a great worker on deck. However, Sydney’s drunken behavior resulted in her being part of a love triangle with Alli Dore and Gary King.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t have the best opinion of Sydney, calling her out for chasing Gary, who repeatedly said he only wanted to be friends. In her defense, though, Gary was giving mixed signals all over the place, especially when the alcohol started flowing.

After Season 2 ended, Sydney briefly sparked romance rumors with Captain Glenn Shephard but, for the most part, has remained out of the limelight.

So, what has Sydney been up to since the hit Bravo show? Let’s take a look.

What happened to Sydney Zaruba from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Sydney has traded in yachtie life for a life as a travel advisor. According to her Instagram bio, Sydney has turned her love of traveling into a new career. She works for Explorateur Travel as an advisor.

The blonde beauty also started the Boho Traveller, where she gives “travel advice, tips, and tricks.” Sydney wants to help others experience their own traveling dreams.

At the end of last year, Sydney launched the Nautical Nonsense Podcast. The Instagram bio for the podcast says it is “where we dive into the sea and talk about the wild waves of history, the ocean, and the folklore that surrounds it.”

Sydney’s Instagram feed is filled with her travels, so it should come as no surprise she has embarked on a new career path.

As for her personal life, Sydney was in a relationship as of a few weeks ago. Sydney shared a social media post revealing how she still lives in Spain with her boyfriend. The man remains a mystery as she has never featured him in any pictures or on social media.

Does Sydney keep in touch with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew?

Due to the drama involving Gary and Alli, Sydney didn’t create the closest bonds on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. However, she does keep in touch with some of the Parsifal III crew members.

Captain Glenn recently shared he keeps in touch with Sydney. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and Sydney are still in contact. They even shared an apartment in Spain for a while after Season 2 wrapped.

Sydney often comments on Colin MacRae’s Instagram posts. She recently expressed her happiness for him when he announced his new relationship. Dani Soares and chef Natasha De Bourg frequently pop up in the comment section of Sydney’s social media posts.

As for Alli, Gary, and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, it’s safe to say Sydney hasn’t bothered to keep in touch with them. It should be a no-brainer as to why she doesn’t speak to Gary and Alli. Sydney has been Team Dani since the baby daddy drama with Jean-Luc, which explains why she’s not in contact with him.

Sydney Zaruba from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been living her best life since the show ended.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.