Below Deck Down Under’s Harry and Marina warn fans ‘fasten your seatbelts’ as Season 3 explodes

The end of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is on the horizon.

However, crew members Harry Van Vilet and Marina Marcondes de Barros have warned that the drama has only just begun.

Season 3 has been a roller coaster ride full of firings, boatmances, and oh so many feuds.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under spoilers tease that a breaking point is reached between Chief Stew Lara Rigby and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

It turns out that’s only part of the juicy entertainment coming up following Wihan Du Toit and Johnny Arvanitis being fired.

Marina and Harry are getting fans hyped for what’s ahead as the season barrels toward the end.

Harry Van Vilet tells Below Deck Down Under fans: ‘Fasten your seatbelts’

Taking to Instagram, Harry officially welcomed the new crew members, Nate Salmon and Bosun Nicolas Cattelan. Harry shared two pictures of the new deck team featuring Adair Werley.

In the caption, Harry has a message for fans.

“The deck team has been reborn and what a team we have now! All like minded people here to work hard, give the guests the best experience and make some cash! We are half way through the season but don’t worry there is still plenty more action coming your way!! Fasten your seatbelts and get excited!” read his caption.

If that wasn’t enough of a tease, Harry also hinted that we haven’t seen anything (yet) regarding the charter guests. The deckhand posted more behind-the-scenes photos to hype up the end of Season 3.

“Trust me when I say the best charter of the season is yet to come and I can’t wait to share it with you all!” Harry wrote as part of the caption, which also addressed Nate and Nicolas joining the crew.

Gearing up for the end of the season has become a hot topic, and Marina had a little message for fans on the subject.

Marina Marcondes de Barros teases Below Deck Down Under Season 3

Speaking with Reality Tea, Marina opened up about the interior tension this season. Some things weren’t dealt with at the beginning of the season, and they are coming to a head as the rest of the episodes play out.

“Tensions are getting quite high. But, there are still some subjects that were never properly addressed at the beginning of the season. They’re just ready to explode. So yeah, you guys are in for a treat. Get a popcorn and enjoy!” she expressed to the outlet.

The mid-season trailer proved the powers that be are saving the best for last when it comes to Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.