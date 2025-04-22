Below Deck Season 12 trailer teases crew sex scandals, a police incident, a canceled charter, and drama galore

The wait is finally over for the Below Deck Season 12 trailer, and it did not disappoint.

In fact, it’s literally like no other Below Deck trailer we have seen in the franchise.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Kerry Titheradge teased, the upcoming season was “the craziest season ever.”

Based on what the trailer alone reveals, we feel like that just might be a serious understatement.

The footage features so many firsts, including a police incident that may or may not be the reason a charter gets canceled.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg as the crew sexcapades take several shocking twists and turns in the teaser.

Captain Kerry isn’t playing around

One group of charter guests pushes Captain Kerry to his limits.

One guest declares, “He’s canceling our charter,” and another has some harsh words for him. However, he’s the captain, and what he says goes.

The trailer kicks off with the police being called to the yacht. It’s unclear what happens, but it’s never a good thing when Maritime Law is involved.

It’s not just the guests that will feel Captain Kerry’s wrath in the upcoming season. Several crew members get a lecture from him, with at least one getting sent home.

Below Deck Season 11 star Kyle Stillie returns and ends up in the hot seat with Captain Kerry. The footage alludes to Kyle hooking up with a charter guest. We aren’t talking a few kisses either.

Could it be that Kyle crosses a line and get fired?

The crew drama is out of control

A good portion of the trailer features a plethora of crew romances. Seriously, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has had a lot of boatmances, but apparently Below Deck Season 12 will blow them out of the water.

However, the new Below Deck season isn’t having your typical boatmances. Instead, there’s a whole lot of partner swapping.

Kyle even kisses Chief Stew Fraser Olender in the footage.

When the crew isn’t focused on sex, the fighting and tension are explosive.

One crew member was featured on Love Island France, and let’s just say the other crew members feel she’s there for the wrong reason.

In true Below Deck fashion, the guests are over the top, out of control, demanding, and naked a lot. Oh yes, there’s a charter filled with porn stars who are not here for wearing clothing.

There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, which means we are in for one doozy of a season. It all begins on Monday, June 2.

Who’s ready for the OG Below Deck to be back?

Below Deck Season 12 premieres on Monday, June 2 at 8/7c on Bravo.