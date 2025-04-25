Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Harry’s meddling sets off Lara, Tzarina apologizes, and Alesia and Nate flirt

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3, Episode 13 reveal that tensions mount as new crushes emerge on the Katina yacht.

The season keeps barreling right along, but the drama is far from over.

It seems that the second Wihan Du Toit and Johnny Arvanitis were fired, the Below Deck Down Under drama kicked up a notch.

Chief Stew Lara Rigby turned her attention from clashing with Wihan to fighting with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

The tension reached a breaking point on Episode 12, and Episode 13 picks up right after Tzarina walks away from Lara at the bar.

Soon, Brianna Duffield and Harry Van Vliet are thrown into the fight as they listen to Lara and Tzarina vent.

This leads to Harry trying to talk to Lara in the van. The conversation goes south quickly as Lara gets defensive, lashing out at Harry.

New crew romances are heating up on Below Deck Down Under

Meanwhile, the rest of the crew isn’t letting the fight ruin their crew night out.

Alesia Harris seems to be putting Johnny in the rearview now that Bosun Nate Salmon has joined the crew. Nate and Alesia definitely get their flirt on, but there’s no smooching.

Instead, she lets him know about her fling with Johnny. Alesia also makes it pretty clear that Nate has caught her attention.

Marina Marcondes de Barros can’t stop smiling after her kiss with Nicolas Cattelan. The next day, she’s like a giddy schoolgirl over the kiss and her crush on the new deckhand.

Lara and Bri want all the tea, too. It’s nice to see these three bonding amid all the service and housekeeping tension.

Tzarina apologizes to Alesia

The next day, Tzarina pulls Alesia aside for a talk. The two find a little corner to hash things out.

Tzarina apologizes for making Alesia feel like she cannot talk to her or speak her mind. The chef explains that the situation with Lara made her feel defensive and backed into a corner.

In the end, though, Tzarina wants Alesia to be happy and enjoy working with her for these last couple of charters. In her confessional, Alesia is happy that Tzarina apologized. She’s confident they can work through any issues.

Alesia’s remark has us convinced this isn’t the last clashing in the galley before the season ends. After all, as Monsters and Critics reported, Tzarina claims she got a villain edit this season, so we suspect more fighting to come.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.