Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is barreling right along, and so is the boatmacne of Harry Van Vliet and Brianna “Bri” Duffield.

From the jump, Below Deck Down Under fans were rooting for fan favorite Harry to get the girl.

After all, during Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off, Harry got friend-zoned by Margot Sisson.

That’s not the case this time around, as Bri was all in on a romance with Harry.

The mid-season trailer hinted that trouble was brewing for the couple.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Below Deck Down Under fans are certain that doesn’t mean Bri and Harry are dunzo.

Are Harry and Bri from Below Deck Down Under still together?

Social media sleuths are convinced that Harry and Bri took their relationship to the next level when filming wrapped.

Bri now lives in Australia and has shared several posts from her new home. It’s no secret that Harry hails from Sydney, Austraila, fueling the fire that Bri moved to be with him.

In a recent Instagram Story, Bri was asked who she was dating. Sharing a picture of her holding fans with someone, she teased, “You’ll soon find out hehe.”

Bri teases her relationship. Pic credit: @briiduffield/Instagram

One Reddit thread shared the IG story, and several social media sleuths dissected it to see if the male hand belonged to Harry. There was a mixed reaction, with some thinking it was Harry and others feeling it was a different guy.

In a since-deleted Reddit thread, one user claims to have seen Bri and Harry in Noosa, Australia, together a little over a month ago.

Pic credit: r/belowdeck/Reddit

All of these signs seem to allude to the couple being together after the Below Deck Down Under cameras stopped rolling, but what are Harry and Bri saying?

Here’s what Bri and Harry said about their post Below Deck Down Under romance

Ever since they got together on the show, the deckhand and the stew have been bombarded with fans wondering if they are still an item. They have very different answers to that question.

During Bri’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with her fellow stew Marina Marcondes de Barros, she was point-blank asked if she was still with Harry.

“I have been living in Australia since November,” she expressed. “Harry and I are very, very close. We talk often, but you’re gonna have to wait until the season ends to see how this escalates.”

Our Bravocon icon Ruth from Fort Worth asks Brianna Duffield the question we've all been wondering #WWHL #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/7eo0tM8Wuz — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) April 22, 2025

Meanwhile, when Harry was on WWHL last month, he was singing a different tune. Harry told host Andy Cohen that he’s a single man these days.

Now, Harry could have said that to throw Below Deck Down Under fans off, or it could be true. Perhaps Bri moved to Australia for a different man, but we sure hope not.

We are so here for Bri and Harry to be the latest Below Deck couple to make it work off the show.

After all, Below Deck Med alums Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron are the only boatmance still going strong.

Only a few episodes remain in Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under. Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for updates on Harry and Bri’s boatmance and more.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.