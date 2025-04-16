Below Deck Down Under Season 3 saw its first firings on the most recent episode.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Johnny Arvanitis was one of the crew members Captain Jason Chambers sent packing.

Johnny got violent after seeing Alesia Harris in bed with Bosun Wihan Du Toit.

Even though Alesia accidentally got into the wrong bed, Johnny lost his mind, and Captain Jason couldn’t keep him around after his behavior.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Johnny did a Q&A following the episode.

Johnny didn’t hold back, as Below Deck Down Under fans gave him props for owning his actions and addressed his departure from the show.

Below Deck Down Under star Johnny Arvanitis speaks out after Captain Jason Chambers fires him

One fan called out the environment on the Katina, admitting they would have left the yacht.

“The middle man has the hardest time, I can see my mistakes very clear but still would not change a thing,” Johnny wrote.

A fan shared their mad respect for how Johnny reacted to Captain Jason firing him and owning his behavior.

“When life gives you lemons Make a lemon pie (if that makes sense),” he shared.

Johnny being accountable was brought up more than once, with him stating in a different IG story slide, “Life moves forward , ‘so do I !”

Johnny speaks out after his Below Deck Down Under firing. Pic credit: @john_tzoni/Instagram



That wasn’t all he talked about, as many expressed hope Johnny would find his way back to the Below Deck franchise soon.

Will Johnny return to Below Deck Down Under?

It became clear very quickly that Below Deck Down Under fans were not happy to see Johnny go and wanted him to return to the show at some point.

The deckhand had various responses to those who wanted him back on their TV screens.

“Will be back Maybe Idk,” was one of his responses, while another read, “You can’t get rid of me that easily.”

Johnny replied, “Maybe I will be back,” with a googly-eyed emoji.

Johnny teases a possible Below Deck return. Pic credit: @john_tzoni/Instagram

Even though he’s no longer on the show, Johnny did tease the rest of Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

“The show keeps on getting better ! I am sure you will love it (not as much but still),” he joked.

In the mid-season trailer, we see Alesia get close to the new bosun, so it will be interesting to see what Johnny has to say about that as the rest of Season 3 plays out.

Johnny also shared his appreciation for all the kind words from fans and gave an update on what he’s doing now. Since his time on Below Deck Down Under, Johnny has left yachting to become a boat broker.

Johnny shares a life update and more amid Below Deck Down Under exit. Pic credit: @john_tzoni/Instagram

We have a feeling this isn’t the last we hear or see of Johnny. Although he wasn’t featured in the Below Deck Down Under Season 4 bombshell, something tells us Captain Jason will be working with Johnny again.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.